Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Coty, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Coty, Inc., (“COTY” or the "Company") (NYSE: COTY) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 5, 2025 and February 4, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Coty investors have until May 22, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/coty-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected growth outlook for the second half of 2026 through new product launches and brand innovation, operational fixes in the Consumer Beauty segment and AI implementation throughout its operations while also minimizing risks from slowing growth in the beauty market. In truth, Coty’s Consumer Beauty segment was underperforming, margins were compressed by increased marketing investments, and there was slowing growth in the Prestige fragrance market.

Plaintiff alleges that after the market closed on February 4 and 5, 2026, Coty announced its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2026, unveiling disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in the Consumer Beauty segment. The Company also noted the recent transition of its Chief Executive Officer in conjunction with the below-expectation results. Coty further withdrew its fiscal year 2026 guidance for EBITDA and revised the Company’s near-term outlook downward. Coty attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors including rising costs and uncertain consumer demand and lack of “operational discipline” in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. On this news, the price of Coty’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $3.43 per share on February 4, 2026 to $2.66 per share on February 6, 2026, a decline of about 22%.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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