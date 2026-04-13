SLE Market Evolution Accelerates as AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo SC Emerges as a Likely Key Challenger to GSK’s Benlysta

Exton, PA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) market continues to evolve toward biologic-driven care, with increasing treatment complexity, intensifying competition among advanced therapies, and a robust pipeline expected to further reshape the landscape. Findings from the latest Patient Chart Dynamix™: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (US) study by Spherix Global Insights highlight both the progress made in expanding treatment options and the persistent challenges that remain in achieving optimal disease control.

Based on a chart audit of 1,040 moderate-to-severe SLE patients conducted in collaboration with 150 U.S. rheumatologists between January 29 and March 5, 2026, the data reveal a market that has steadily shifted over time toward earlier and broader use of biologic therapies. Biologic use now reaches nearly 60% of moderate-to-severe patients, a notable increase from prior years, reflecting growing physician comfort with targeted mechanisms and a continued move away from reliance on conventional immunosuppressants alone.

At the same time, treatment regimens have become increasingly intensive. Multi-drug approaches are now the standard in moderate-to-severe disease, with monotherapy largely phased out and a growing proportion of patients requiring three or more therapies to maintain disease control. Despite these advances, unmet need remains substantial with only 11% of patients in remission, while nearly half continue to experience moderate or high disease activity at their most recent visit. Persistent corticosteroid use, reported in a substantial minority of patients, further underscores the ongoing challenge of achieving durable, steroid-sparing disease control.

Within this evolving landscape, Benlysta (belimumab, GSK) continues to serve as the cornerstone biologic, with use reported at the highest level to date. Its broad applicability across both non-renal SLE and lupus nephritis, along with its established efficacy and safety profile, has reinforced its position as the most widely utilized advanced therapy.

However, the competitive environment is tightening. Saphnelo (anifrolumab, AstraZeneca) has carved out a clear role, particularly among patients with cutaneous manifestations such as rash and photosensitivity. Its use is increasingly associated with dermatologic-driven disease, and real-world data indicate that over one-quarter of Saphnelo-treated patients previously received Benlysta, highlighting evidence of competitive switching. In many cases, these switches are driven by expectations of improved efficacy, including faster onset of action and better control of skin and joint symptoms.

The anticipated U.S. launch of subcutaneous Saphnelo represents a significant upcoming catalyst. By offering a more convenient, self-administered option, the SC formulation is expected to reduce administration barriers and expand access across treatment settings. Spherix findings suggest that a meaningful portion of Saphnelo SC uptake will come directly from patients currently treated with Benlysta, signaling clear share erosion risk for the incumbent leader. In addition, a substantial share of projected uptake is expected from new biologic initiations, further accelerating Saphnelo’s growth trajectory.

Beyond currently marketed therapies, the SLE pipeline is both deep and increasingly differentiated, reflecting a shift toward more targeted immune modulation and improved patient segmentation. Among the most closely watched assets is litifilimab (Biogen), a plasmacytoid dendritic cell–targeting therapy that has generated interest for its potential to address cutaneous manifestations of disease. Meanwhile, next-generation B-cell–directed therapies are also advancing. Notably, Gazyva (obinutuzumab, Genentech), already approved in lupus nephritis, is beginning to establish a foothold in clinical practice and represents an important bridge between current treatment and emerging CD20 and BAFF/APRIL-targeting agents aimed at delivering more durable responses across both renal and non-renal populations. Importantly, these innovations come at a time when a meaningful proportion of patients remain biologic-eligible but untreated, signaling clear opportunity for pipeline assets to expand overall biologic penetration rather than simply compete for share.

In parallel, a growing number of cytokine-targeting agents and oral therapies are advancing with the goal of improving convenience and broadening access. Assets such as Sotyktu (deucravacitinib, Bristol Myers Squibb) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib, AbbVie), already established in adjacent autoimmune indications, are being explored for use in SLE, particularly among patients with musculoskeletal and systemic involvement. These agents may be especially relevant for patients who are considered appropriate for advanced therapy but have not yet initiated biologics, whether due to access, administration burden, or physician preference. As these therapies progress, they introduce the potential to capture this “eligible but untreated” segment and shift treatment earlier in the disease course, reinforcing a broader move toward more personalized and proactive disease management.

Importantly, innovation in SLE is no longer limited to traditional biologics. Emerging modalities such as cell therapies, including CAR-T approaches, are beginning to enter the treatment conversation for refractory patients. Spherix data show that approximately one in five rheumatologists have referred a patient to a cell therapy trial within the past year, signaling early but meaningful engagement with these potentially transformative approaches. While still in early stages, these therapies hold promise for fundamentally altering the disease course in severe or treatment-resistant populations.

Collectively, these pipeline advancements point to a future SLE landscape that is more competitive, more segmented, and increasingly focused on achieving deeper and more durable disease control. As these therapies progress, they are expected to challenge existing standards of care and further reduce reliance on corticosteroids.

Taken together, the findings from Patient Chart Dynamix™: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (US) illustrate a market that has already undergone meaningful evolution and is now approaching a new phase of accelerated change. While biologic adoption continues to expand and Benlysta remains firmly established, the impending introduction of Saphnelo SC and continued pipeline innovation are expected to intensify competition and redefine treatment expectations in the years ahead.

About Patient Chart Dynamix™

Patient Chart Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the “why” behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists’ attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

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Spherix Global Insights Contacts

Lynn Price, Rheumatology Franchise Head

lynn.price@spherixglobalinsights.com

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