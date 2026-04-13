URGENT: The M&A Class Action Firm Launches Legal Inquiry for the Merger—NDTAF, CEPT, VRE, and TWO

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Northern Data AG (OTCMKTS: NDTAF) related to its sale to Rumble Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Northern Data shareholders will receive 2.0281 shares of Rumble common stock for each Northern Data share.





Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/northern-data-ag/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEPT) related to its merger with Securitize, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Cantor II will issue shares to Securitize shareholders subject to an exchange ratio.





Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/cantor-equity-partners-ii-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) related to its sale to an investor consortium led by Affinius Capital in partnership with Vista Hill Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Veris shareholders are expected to receive $19.00 per share in cash.





ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for May 21, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/veris-residential-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) related to its sale to UWM Holdings Corporation. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Two Harbors shareholders will receive 2.3328 shares of UMW Class A common stock for each share of Two Harbors common stock.





Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/two-harbors-investment-corp/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?





About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341