MOVATI Athletic Opens Fourth Edmonton Location at Harvest Hills Market

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVATI Athletic, one of Canada’s fastest-growing premium fitness clubs, is thrilled to announce the official opening of its Harvest Hills location at Harvest Hills Market (510 50 Street SW, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A4). The doors opened on Friday, April 3, welcoming members into a brand-new, state-of-the-art 71,000 sq. ft. fitness club designed to transform the way Edmontonians work out, recover, and connect. This marks MOVATI’s 19th club in Canada and its fourth in the Edmonton region.





Fresh off being named the 2025 Best of YEG Thrive Award Winner for Best Multiple Location or Large Gym/Studio, MOVATI continues to raise the bar for fitness in Edmonton. The new Harvest Hills club brings the brand’s signature boutique-style atmosphere to Southeast Edmonton with upgraded finishing throughout the facility.





“Edmonton has embraced MOVATI from day one, and opening our fourth location here is a proud milestone for our team,” said Chuck Kelly, CEO of MOVATI Athletic. “From Albany to Windermere to Manning, the response from the community has been incredible. Harvest Hills represents our continued commitment to creating spaces where people feel welcome, feel comfortable, and feel healthy.”





The Ultimate Wellness and Recovery Experience

The sprawling, spa-like 71,000-square-foot club features 3 spacious strength training areas, a large cardio floor and wellness services, including rock saunas, eucalyptus steam rooms, a cold plunge, a hot tub, and a 25-metre lap pool. After a workout, members can unwind in the exclusive M Lounge, a stylish space designed for relaxation and connection.





More Than a Gym: Eight Boutique Studios in One

Joining MOVATI is like having a membership to multiple boutique studios plus a premium fitness club, all included in one membership. MOVATI Harvest Hills features eight dedicated fitness studios: an open-air yoga SKY Studio; HOT Yoga Studio; VIBE multi-purpose Studio featuring anti-gravity, bungee, and Aerial Hoop Fitness; RIDE Cycle Studio with multi-tiered flooring and hi-tech connectivity; MOVE Studio offering an improved Women’s Only experience; FUEL Studio featuring multi-functional training stations for high-intensity cardio and strength workouts.





Plus, members can add additional services to their membership with dedicated Small Group and 1-on-1 Personal Training in the LIFT Studio and Reformer Pilates in a dedicated PILATES Studio. Serene and private wellness services in the Recharge studio offers contrast therapy, red-light, and compression therapy for advanced recovery.

All MOVATI memberships include unlimited access to up to 180 in-person, professionally instructed group fitness classes every week.

A Boost for Edmonton’s Economy

This $25 million investment is more than just about fitness. The new Harvest Hills location has created 115 permanent team positions, delivering a meaningful economic impact to the surrounding community.

Building a Healthier Future

With over 150,000 members across Canada, MOVATI is one of the largest premium fitness clubs in the country. “We are growing our membership and are bullish on the future of the fitness industry,” said Kelly. “Our unwavering commitment to fitness, wellbeing, and service excellence guides our way. We look forward to the next chapter of helping our members live healthier and happier lives.”

Learn more about MOVATI Harvest Hills and stay up to date by visiting movatiathletic.com/harvest-hills.

About MOVATI Athletic

Founded in 1997, MOVATI Athletic is redefining the fitness experience, blending the intimacy of boutique fitness with the luxury and amenities of a full-service club. Celebrating 29 years in 2026, MOVATI Athletic is a pioneer in the fitness industry, offering an experience that goes beyond just working out. With 19 locations across Ontario and Alberta, MOVATI provides a full range of the latest fitness services, spa-like amenities, and an industry-leading selection of boutique fitness classes tailored to its members’ needs. With more than 2,000 full and part-time team members, its caring and exceptional people ensure that members feel welcome, feel comfortable, and feel healthy. Driven by a vision to empower people’s lives through fitness and health, making the communities it serves healthier and happier, MOVATI Athletic is poised for continued growth nationally and internationally.

For more information, visit www.movati.ca

Media Contact:

Anthony Cozzetto

acozzetto@movatiathletic.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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