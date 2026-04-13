European Energy A/S: EUR 60.0 million Tap Issue of Senior Unsecured Green Bonds (2025/2028)

NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO SUCH PERSON IS RESTRICTED BY ANY LAW OR REGULATION APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR INVITATION TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES.

Company Announcement 8/2026 (13.04.2026)

European Energy A/S (the “Company”) has successfully priced a tap issue of EUR 60.0 million (the “Third Tap Issue”) in respect of the Company’s outstanding senior unsecured green bonds due 2028 with ISIN DK0030553532 (the “Bonds”).

The Third Tap Issue will have an issue price of 99.25% (plus accrued interest) with an expected settlement on 17 April 2026. The net proceeds of the Third Tap Issue will be used for financing or refinancing of eligible projects in accordance with the Company’s Green Finance Framework dated October 2024.

The Third Tap Issue will bring the total amount of the Bonds to EUR 210 million (including the initial Bonds of EUR 100 million, the Bonds issued in the first tap issue of EUR 29.9 million and the EUR 20.1 million issued in the second tap issue). The additional bonds relating to the Third Tap Issue will be issued under a temporary ISIN DK0030564737 until a listing prospectus for the additional bonds has been approved.

Sole Bookrunner

Danske Bank A/S

For further information, please contact the Company:

E-mail: investor.relations@europeanenergy.dk

https://europeanenergy.com/en/investor