Ninepoint Partners Announces Anticipated Monthly Cash Distributions for its new Canadian stock HighShares and CoreShares ETFs

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint Partners”) today announced the anticipated initial monthly distributions for its new Canadian single-stock HighShares and CoreShares ETFs, launched today. The first monthly distribution amounts for the ETFs are expected to be paid on or about May 7, 2026, to securityholders of record on April 30, 2026.

Details regarding the anticipated monthly cash distribution amounts are as follows:



*Subject to change based on market fluctuations. The ETF does not have a fixed distribution amount. The amount of monthly distributions may fluctuate monthly, quarterly or annually, as applicable, and there can be no assurance that the ETF will make any distribution in any particular period or periods. The amount of ordinary cash distributions, if any, will be based on the Manager’s assessment of the prevailing market conditions. The amount of distributions may vary if there are changes in any of the factors that affect the net cash flow on the portfolio of an ETF, including the amount of leverage employed by the ETF. The amount and date of any ordinary cash distributions of the ETF will be announced in advance by issuance of a press release. Subject to compliance with the investment objectives of the ETF, the Manager may, in its complete discretion, change the frequency of these distributions and any such change will be announced by press release.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.



Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3/T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus of each Fund for details of the Fund’s distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor’s original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor’s adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor’s adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.