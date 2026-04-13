Sylogist Receives Advance Notice of Nomination of Directors from OneMove Capital

CALGARY, Alberta, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, today confirmed receipt of advance notice of nomination of directors (the “Notice”) from OneMove Capital Ltd. The Company is reviewing the Notice with its advisors.

Consistent with OneMove's pattern of shifting demands and changing positions, the Notice puts forward a slate that differs from the nominees previously named in OneMove's requisition, including the substitution of a nominee from a group OneMove previously championed as “…committed to a focused mandate…” just over two months ago.

The nominations and last-minute substitution from OneMove and Tyler Proud continue a pattern of erratic behaviour from Mr. Proud. As disclosed previously, Sylogist has repeatedly offered Mr. Proud board representation proportional to his ownership interest in the Company and consistent with what the Company had previously provided to another large shareholder. The Company has also repeatedly expressed a willingness to work with Mr. Proud in other ways, including giving him an opportunity to provide meaningful and appropriate input in the Company’s governance changes. The Company’s offers to Mr. Proud have been more than reasonable, and it has attempted repeatedly to end the unnecessary proxy contest undertaken by OneMove. Many of Sylogist’s largest shareholders agree that the Company has made all reasonable efforts to end this proxy contest. Mr. Proud knows this. Yet, at each stage of those negotiations, including on multiple occasions in recent weeks, Mr. Proud has been unwilling to take “yes” for an answer.

There is no action for shareholders to take at this time. Sylogist will be sending a management information circular to shareholders that will contain important information about the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 12, 2026. In the meantime, shareholders who have questions should contact Sylogist’s shareholder communication advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at the contact information below.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to public sector customers globally across the government, non-profit, and education market segments. The Company’s stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sedarplus.ca or at www.sylogist.com .

Laurel Hill Advisory Group Call or Text: Toll-Free (Canada & U.S.): 1-877-452-7184 Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211 Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

Media Contact: sylogist@fgslongview.com

Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as will, believe, may or continue, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those relating to the Company’s review of the advance notice materials, the potential for continued engagement with OneMove, and the timing and content of the Company’s management information circular. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include the possibility of further engagement with OneMove and the potential for any settlement and/or the terms thereof, the timing and content of the Company management information circular and other similar matters. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found in the Company’s Annual Information Form for year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2025, and other documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although, Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.