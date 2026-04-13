Foresight Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

 | Source: Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

WINNEBAGO, Ill., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $3.89 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, a 429% increase compared to $735 thousand reported for the first quarter of 2025, and a 53% increase compared to $2.54 million reported for the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Diluted Earnings per Share for the first quarter of 2026 were $1.07 compared to $0.20 for the first quarter of 2025 and $0.70 for the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025. The first quarter of 2026 results produced a Return on Average Equity of 9.13% and a Return on Average Assets of 0.95%

The increase in earnings compared to the first quarter of 2025 included $2.07 million, or 17%, growth in net interest income and a 1.67 million, or 14%, reduction in non-interest expense. The reduction in non-interest expense was due primarily to non-recurring expenses incurred in the prior year’s first quarter, including $313 thousand of charter consolidation expense and a $1.96 million impairment charge related to a non-marketable equity investment.

The increase in earnings compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025 was primarily the result of reduced non-interest expense due to non-recurring items in the fourth quarter of 2025, which included $197 thousand of charter consolidation expense and a $961 thousand impairment charge related to a non-marketable equity investment.

“We are delighted with our results for the first quarter,” said Peter Morrison, the Company’s CEO. “With the charter consolidation and related expenses behind us, the Company is beginning to realize the benefits of the significant work that went into the process. In addition to consolidating charters, we simultaneously strengthened our credit administration practices, aligned and broadened our product and services offerings, expanded corporate treasury management services, launched a proprietary commercial credit card, created a Private Banking division, and will be expanding our wealth management capabilities. We believe the strategic investments we have made will continue to be accretive to earnings and are central to delivering a modern, comprehensive and competitive banking experience across all our markets, benefiting the Company and its shareholders as well as our customers, employees and the communities we serve,” added Morrison.   

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 increased by $2.07 million, or 17%, to $14.34 million as compared to $12.26 million for the first quarter of 2025, and increased by $35 thousand compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The taxable equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.65% compared to 3.13% in the first quarter of 2025 and 3.52% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The growth in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2025 was driven by improvements in the net interest margin and reflects a twenty-four basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a thirty-nine basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total loans held for investment decreased by $14.3 million during the quarter to $1.126 billion as of March 31, 2026 compared to $1.141 billion as of December 31, 2025, and increased by $25.4 million, or 2%, compared to March 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased by $110.1 million to $1.539 billion as of March 31, 2026 compared to $1.429 billion as of December 31, 2025, and increased by $145.9 million compared to March 31, 2025. Total deposits as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 included large short-term deposits that were reduced immediately after each quarter end. Total average deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 equaled $1.435 billion, compared to $1.447 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and $1.398 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased by $737 thousand to $561 thousand, compared to $1.30 million for the first quarter of 2025, and decreased by $211 thousand as compared to $772 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total non-performing assets as of March 31, 2026 were $16.08 million, compared to $29.7 million as of March 31, 2025, and $15.3 million as of December 31, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.91%, from 1.83% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.92% at year-end 2025.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased by $62 thousand to $1.88 million compared to $1.94 million in the first quarter of 2025, and increased by $110 thousand compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2025 reflects a $333 thousand decrease in loan servicing fees due to changes in the fair value of the originated mortgage servicing rights, which offset growth in customer service fees, card interchange and other income.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $10.52 million, a $1.66 million decrease from $12.18 million in the first quarter of 2025, and a $1.35 million decrease from the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2025 reflects the non-recurring expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2025, which included $313 thousand of charter consolidation expenses and a $1.96 million impairment charge related to a nonmarketable equity investment. The $1.35 million reduction in non-interest expense compared to the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2025 was due to non-recurring expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025, including $197 thousand related to the charter consolidation and a $961 thousand impairment charge related to a non-marketable equity investment.

The closing price for the Company’s stock was $45.50 as of the close of business April 10, 2026. Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company’s common stock increased by $0.77 and $4.15 to $47.95, compared to $47.18 as of December 31, 2025, and $43.80 as of March 31, 2025, respectively. The Tangible Book Value per Share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, increased $0.86 to $53.98 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $53.12 at the end of 2025.

About Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is a the largest bank holding company headquartered in Winnebago County, Illinois and is the parent company of Foresight Bank, which operates in Northern Illinois under its divisional names Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, German American State Bank in German Valley, Winnebago and Pecatonica, Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight’s common stock is traded on the “OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
 Peter MorrisonTodd James
 Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
 (815) 847-7500(815) 847-7500


Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 March 31, December 31,
Assets2026
 2025
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks$18,696  $15,844 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 118,000   11,254 
Federal funds sold 3,900   775 
Total cash and cash equivalents 140,596   27,873 
    
Debt Securities:   
  Available-for-sale (AFS) 426,198   428,688 
  Held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378   2,378 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,420   4,427 
Loans held for sale 352   1,549 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,113,139   1,127,617 
Premises and equipment, net 17,622   17,855 
Bank owned life insurance 25,144   24,979 
Other assets 32,840   33,281 
Total assets$1,762,689  $1,668,647 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
    
Deposits   
   Noninterest-bearing$226,404  $219,275 
   Interest-bearing 1,312,249   1,209,276 
Total deposits 1,538,653   1,428,551 
Federal funds purchased -   - 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase -   - 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 36,668   53,429 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,302   16,405 
Total liabilities 1,589,623   1,498,385 
    
Preferred stock -   
Common stock 1,063   1,063 
Additional paid-in capital 16,734   16,720 
Retained earnings 193,037   189,941 
Treasury stock, at cost (16,013)  (16,013)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,755)  (21,449)
Total stockholders' equity 173,066   170,262 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,762,689  $1,668,647 
    



Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:   
Interest and fees on Loans$17,668  $16,918 
Interest on investment securities 3,233   2,591 
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 168   532 
     Total interest income 21,069   20,041 
Interest expense:   
Deposits 6,442   7,366 
Federal funds purchased 1   2 
FHLB and other borrowings 288   409 
     Total interest expense 6,731   7,777 
Net interest income 14,338   12,264 
Provision for credit losses 561   1,298 
Net interest and dividend income,   
  after provision for credit losses 13,777   10,966 
    
Noninterest income:   
Customer service fees 497   341 
Net securities gains (losses) (44)  - 
Gain on sale of loans, net 129   138 
Loan servicing fees, net -24   309 
Bank owned life insurance 165   157 
Card interchange fees 553   495 
Other 605   503 
Total noninterest income 1,881   1,943 
    
Noninterest expenses:   
Salaries and employee benefits 6,587   6,203 
Occupancy expense of premises, net 751   700 
Outside services 351   666 
Data processing 1,317   1,141 
Other 1,510   3,471 
Total noninterest expenses 10,516   12,181 
    
Income before income taxes 5,142   728 
Income tax expense 1,253   -7 
    
Net income$3,889  $735 
    
Earnings per common share:   
   Basic$1.08  $0.20 
   Diluted$1.07  $0.20 



Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
           
 For the Quarter Ended 
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  March 31, 
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
 
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on Loans$17,668  $18,343 $17,893 $17,739 $16,918  
Interest on investment securities 3,233   2,983  2,447  2,394  2,591  
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 168   417  150  285  532  
      Total interest income 21,069   21,743  20,490  20,418  20,041  
Interest expense:          
Deposits 6,442   7,158  6,930  7,099  7,366  
Federal funds purchased 1   -  4  -  2  
FHLB and other borrowings 288   282  398  370  409  
      Total interest expense 6,731   7,440  7,332  7,469  7,777  
Net interest income 14,338   14,303  13,158  12,949  12,264  
Provision for credit losses 561   772  372  238  1,298  
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,777   13,531  12,786  12,711  10,966  
           
Noninterest income:          
Customer service fees 497   445  424  551  341  
Net securities gains (losses) (44)  -  -  -  -  
Gain on sale of loans, net 129   81  79  26  138  
Loan servicing fees, net (24)  108  106  226  309  
Bank owned life insurance 165   167  166  177  157  
Card interchange fees 553   581  605  555  495  
Other 605   389  404  1,468  503  
Total noninterest income 1,881   1,771  1,784  3,003  1,943  
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits 6,587   6,613  6,808  6,408  6,203  
Occupancy expense of premises, net 751   795  775  772  700  
Outside services 351   409  615  422  666  
Data processing 1,317   1,330  1,407  1,403  1,141  
Other 1,510   2,722  2,751  2,943  3,471  
Total noninterest expenses 10,516   11,869  12,356  11,948  12,181  
           
Income before income taxes 5,142   3,433  2,214  3,766  728  
Income tax expense 1,253   889  612  779  (7) 
Net income$3,889  $2,544 $1,602 $2,987 $735  
           
Earnings per common share:          
   Basic$1.08  $0.71 $0.44 $0.83 $0.20  
   Diluted$1.07  $0.70 $0.44 $0.82 $0.20  


Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 As of
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$18,696  $15,844  $19,601  $28,002  $19,996 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 118,000   11,254   26,994   13,025   46,118 
Federal funds sold 3,900   775   1,989   3,046   2,918 
Total cash and cash equivalents 140,596   27,873   48,584   44,073   69,032 
          
Debt securities:         
  Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 426,198   428,688   369,287   361,146   380,667 
  Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378   2,378   2,741   3,263   3,263 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,420   4,427   5,545   5,446   5,671 
Loans held for sale 352   1,549   -   480   573 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,113,139   1,127,617   1,123,376   1,116,498   1,084,761 
Premises and equipment, net 17,622   17,855   18,054   16,889   16,978 
Bank owned life insurance 25,144   24,979   24,812   24,646   24,615 
Other assets 32,840   33,281   36,373   38,573   40,519 
Total assets$1,762,689  $1,668,647  $1,628,772  $1,611,014  $1,626,079 
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Liabilities:         
  Deposits:         
     Noninterest-bearing$226,404  $219,275  $241,473  $247,002  $250,709 
     Interest-bearing 1,312,249   1,209,276   1,140,725   1,136,961   1,142,009 
Total deposits 1,538,653   1,428,551   1,382,198   1,383,963   1,392,718 
  Federal funds purchased -   -   -   -   55 
  Securities sold under agreements to repurchase -   -   26,354   12,466   21,095 
  Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 36,668   53,429   37,662   39,889   37,810 
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,302   16,405   15,666   14,737   16,670 
Total liabilities 1,589,623   1,498,385   1,461,880   1,451,055   1,468,348 
Stockholders' equity:         
  Preferred stock -     -             -             - 
  Common stock 1,063   1,063   1,063   1,062   1,060 
  Additional paid-in capital 16,734   16,720   16,716   16,704   16,482 
  Retained earnings 193,037   189,941   188,119   187,237   184,972 
  Treasury stock, at cost (16,013)  (16,013)  (16,013)  (16,013)  (16,008)
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,755)  (21,449)  (22,992)  (29,031)  (28,775)
Total stockholders' equity 173,066   170,262   166,892   159,959   157,731 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,762,689  $1,668,647  $1,628,772  $1,611,014  $1,626,079 
          


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)
The following table outlines selected financial data as of and for the :
 Three Months Ended
 Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31, 
 2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
 
PER COMMON SHARE      
Basic earnings$1.08 $0.71 $0.44 $0.83 $0.20  
Diluted earnings 1.07  0.70  0.44  0.82  0.20  
Dividends 0.22  0.20  0.20  0.20  0.20  
       
Book value 47.99  47.21  46.28  44.41  43.84  
Tangible book value 47.95  47.18  46.24  44.37  43.80  
Tangible book value, excluding AOCI 53.98  53.12  52.62  52.43  51.80  
End of period shares outstanding 3,606,428  3,606,123  3,606,123  3,606,087  3,598,042  
Average number of shares outstanding 3,606,425  3,606,119  3,606,119  3,606,137  3,598,042  
Market Price 45.99  41.78  32.48  31.13  31.63  
       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS      
       
Return on average assets 0.95% 0.60% 0.40% 0.75% 0.21% 
Return on average equity 9.13% 5.96% 3.90% 7.60% 2.18% 
Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.65% 3.52% 3.41% 3.33% 3.13% 
Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 64.12% 73.32% 81.23% 73.61% 83.72% 
Loan to Deposit Ratio 73.11% 79.91% 82.26% 81.66% 79.04% 
       
ASSET QUALITY DATA      
       
Nonaccrual Loans 14,409  14,937  25,452  25,939  28,564  
Accruing loans 90+ days past due 1,662  373  1,967  688  185  
Total non-performing loans 16,071  15,310  27,419  26,627  28,749  
Foreclosed assets 7  -  56  703  6  
Impaired other investments -  -  961  961  961  
Total non-performing Assets 16,078  15,310  28,436  28,291  29,716  
       
Total Loans 1,126,264  1,140,600  1,137,006  1,130,124  1,100,853  
Allowance for credit losses 13,125  12,983  13,630  13,626  16,092  
Loans, net of ACL 1,113,139  1,127,617  1,123,376  1,116,498  1,084,761  
       
Nonperforming assets tototal assets 0.91% 0.92% 1.75% 1.76% 1.83% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.43% 1.34% 2.41% 2.36% 2.61% 
Allowance to total loans 1.17% 1.14% 1.20% 1.21% 1.46% 
Allowance to nonperforming loans 81.67% 84.80% 49.71% 51.17% 55.97% 
       
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ACTIVITY      
       
Beginning of period balance 12,983  13,630  13,626  16,092  14,694  
Provision for loan losses 561  772  372  238  1,298  
Provision for unfunded commitments (120) (14) (5) 224  110  
Charge-offs (342) (1,594) (373) (2,958) (74) 
Recoveries 43  189  10  30  64  
Ending of period balance 13,125  12,983  13,630  13,626  16,092  
       



Foresight Financial Group, Inc.
Analysis of Average Balances and Tax Equivalent Interest Rates
 For the Quarters Ended (Dollars in thousands-unaudited)
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 Average BalanceInterestAverage Rate Average BalanceInterestAverage Rate Average BalanceInterestAverage Rate
Interest Earning Assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits and other$15,680 $1674.33% $37,891 $4174.37% $59,964 $5323.60%
Investment Securities 463,514  3,3322.92%  443,388  2,9832.67%  430,085  2,5912.44%
Loans 1,127,837  17,6836.36%  1,131,854  18,3436.43%  1,099,230  16,9186.24%
Total Earning Assets$ 1,607,031 $ 21,1825.35% $ 1,613,133 $ 21,7435.35% $ 1,589,279 $ 20,0415.11%
Allowance for credit losses (13,128)    (13,929)    (14,994)  
Cash and due from banks 21,048     21,967     18,277   
Other assets 47,172     48,057     34,523   
Total Assets$1,662,123    $1,669,228    $1,627,085   
            
Interest Bearing Liabilities:           
Interest bearing checking accounts$204,135 $5281.05% $213,962 $6541.21% $242,947 $9671.61%
Savings and money market deposits 515,374  2,2161.74%  514,500  2,4181.86%  404,206  1,5941.60%
Time deposits 477,379  3,6993.14%  482,141  4,0863.36%  507,748  4,8053.84%
Total interest bearing deposits 1,196,888  6,4422.18%  1,210,603  7,1582.35%  1,154,901  7,3662.59%
Borrowings 38,918  2893.01%  37,406  2822.99%  59,602  4112.80%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities$ 1,235,806 $ 6,7312.21% $ 1,248,009 $ 7,4402.37% $ 1,214,503 $ 7,7772.60%
            
Interest Rate Spread  3.14%   2.98%   2.52%
            
Non-interest bearing checking accounts 237,825     235,976     242,877   
Other liabilities 15,628     15,952     15,018   
Total liabilities 1,489,259     1,499,937     1,472,398   
Total Stockholders' Equity 172,864     169,291     154,687   
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,662,123    $1,669,228    $1,627,085   
            
Net Interest Income/Margin $ 14,4513.65%  $ 14,3033.52%  $ 12,2643.13%
            



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