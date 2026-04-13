DAZN And ADI Predictstreet Enter Strategic Partnership to Elevate Fan Engagement Across the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and Beyond

DAZN to integrate ADI Predictstreet, The Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ™ , into its platform.

, into its platform. Real-time prediction layer will be embedded into live sports viewing on DAZN.

Fans to track sentiment and make live predictions on sports.





ZURICH, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, and ADI Predictstreet, the new dynamic prediction market, have entered into a landmark strategic partnership to deliver a new era of interactive engagement to fans around the world.

DAZN will integrate ADI Predictstreet, the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, into its platform, enhancing DAZN’s ecosystem of live and on-demand sports viewing, real-time scores, news, betting, gaming, and FanZone.

DAZN’s footprint provides unparalleled distribution for ADI Predictstreet’s prediction market infrastructure. Through this partnership, prediction becomes a native part of the fan experience—embedded before, during, and after live events—allowing fans to engage with market sentiment, probability, and collective insight in real time.

This collaboration brings together two FIFA partners to create a seamless ecosystem where sport and prediction converge. Embedded directly into DAZN’s live streams, ADI Predictstreet will enable interactive prompts, real-time sentiment tracking, and dynamic prediction experiences tied to the world’s biggest sporting moments.

ADI Predictstreet, powered by ADI Chain’s blockchain infrastructure, is a new forecasting market platform that is programmed and trained on FIFA’s official historic data, allowing fans to predict things such as match outcomes, tournament statistics, and breakout players throughout the competition using an educated approach.

While the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will serve as a launchpad, the partnership extends across DAZN’s premium sports portfolio. ADI Predictstreet will roll out across major leagues and events, driving deeper, more continuous fan engagement.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “DAZN is redefining sports entertainment by making it more immersive, interactive and connected for every fan. Partnering with ADI Predictstreet allows us to embed real‑time prediction directly into the live viewing experience, turning insight and sentiment into a native part of how fans engage with the world’s biggest sporting moments. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a catalyst and our platform as the engine, this partnership is a major step forward in how fans experience sport.”

Dimitrios Psarrakis CEO at Predictstreet, said:

“This partnership marks a defining moment in how audiences will experience sport. By combining DAZN’s unmatched reach with ADI Predictstreet’s real-time participation layer, we are transforming fans from spectators into active participants. This is not just an evolution of engagement, it is the creation of a new category where technology, collective intelligence, and global events intersect at scale.”

Designed to reward insight and informed participation, and with community building and interactive engagement sentiment at its core, ADI Predictstreet offers supporters new ways to engage with iconic sporting moments across DAZN’s sporting portfolio, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Underpinning this ecosystem is ADI Chain, an institutional-grade digital infrastructure designed to support high-volume, real-time transactions with transparency, security, and scalability at its core. This foundation enables ADI Predictstreet to operate seamlessly at global scale, supporting millions of users across live environments while maintaining a trusted and robust digital framework.

About ADI Predictstreet:

ADI Predictstreet, a subsidiary of Finstreet Limited; is the exclusive Official FIFA Partner for Prediction Markets for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, licensed and operating from Gibraltar. The platform that enables users to forecast the outcomes of real-world events across sports, global news, technology, and cultural moments. By aggregating insights and expectations from a global community, the platform transforms collective sentiment into measurable probabilities, creating a new model of digital participation. Launching first through football, built on ADI Chain, ADI Predictstreet is designed to scale into thousands of prediction markets worldwide, positioning itself as a platform where individuals and communities engage with and anticipate what happens next.

For more information visit: www.adipredictstreet.com & www.finstreet.ae

About DAZN

DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, streams more than 140,000 live events annually and is available in over 200 markets worldwide. DAZN is the home of European football, women’s football, boxing and MMA, as well as the NFL Game Pass and NHL.TV internationally. The platform features the biggest sports and leagues from around the world – Bundesliga, Serie A, LALIGA, Ligue 1, Formula 1, NBA, Moto GP, and many more.

DAZN is transforming the way people enjoy sport. With a single, frictionless platform built for sport, fans can watch, play, buy, and connect. Live and on-demand sports content, anywhere, in any language, on any device – only on DAZN. The company partners with leading pay-TV operators, ISPs and Telcos worldwide to maximize sports exposure to a broad audience.

DAZN is a global, privately owned company, founded in 2016, with more than 4,000 employees. For more information on DAZN, visit www.dazngroup.com



