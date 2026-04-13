Cape Fox Corporation Earns Prestigious USA TODAY 2026 Top Workplaces Award

Chantilly, Virginia, United States, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) announces that it has earned the prestigious USA TODAY 2026 Top Workplaces award.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee feedback, listening, and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, which this year hosted 145 companies and about 375 total attendees.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, an HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance. Energage surveyed 2,375 organizations throughout 2025 on factors such as pay and benefits, direction and leadership, meaningfulness, and appreciation.

Faye Wells, President of Cape Fox Shared Services, commented, “I am incredibly proud of our team for earning the USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award. This recognition reflects the dedication, collaboration, and integrity our employees bring to work every day. Together, we have built a culture where people support one another, strive for excellence, and make a meaningful impact. Thank you to every member of our company for making this organization such a special place to work.”

CFC Chief Operating Officer Harold Mitchell added, “This recognition is a reflection of the dedicated professionals who deliver outstanding service to our customers every day. Strong performance starts with a culture where employees are respected, supported, and given the tools they need to succeed. Our team’s commitment to excellence is what makes this workplace truly special.”

Chris Luchtefeld, CFC Chief Executive Officer, stated, “At Cape Fox Corporation, our success begins with our people. Being named a USA TODAY Top Workplace is a testament to the culture our employees create every day—one built on respect, teamwork, and shared purpose. I’m incredibly proud of our team and grateful for the commitment they bring to serving our customers, partners, and shareholders."

CFC is proud to receive this distinguished award, which reflects the exceptional contributions and outstanding performance of its employees.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971and serves as the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation comprises a family of businesses divided into two distinct groups: the Federal Contracting Group and the Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; healthcare services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Tours and Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com

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