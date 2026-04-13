Liquefied Natural Gas Market Size to Worth USD 291.67 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Towards Chemical and Materials, the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market size was estimated at USD 165.19 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 174.85 billion in 2026 to USD 291.67 billion by 2035 , growing at a CAGR of 5.85% from 2026 to 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the liquefied natural gas (LNG) with the largest revenue share of 46% in 2025. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising global energy demand, expanding export capacity, and increasing adoption as a cleaner transition fuel. New LNG projects and strong Asian demand continue to accelerate market expansion. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

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Liquefied Natural Gas Market Report Highlights

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market share 46% in 2025 due to its energy rebalancing hub and implementation of FSRUs for the emerging area.

By region, North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to its leading supply chain hub and diversified shale revolution.

By application, the power generation segment dominated the market share 45.00% in 2025, due to value chain drive and gas-to-power integration.

By application, the transportation fuel segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the adoption of LNG for energy feedstock in transportation and decarbonization commitment.

By type, the conventional LNG segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 72.00% in 2025.

By infrastructure, the Liquefaction Terminals segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.00% in 2025.

By end-user, Utilities led the market with the largest revenue share of 42.00% in 2025.

By trade type, the long-term contracts segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 68.00% in 2025.

Is Demand for Sterile Injectable Products Driven by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)?

The impact of the global shift to cleaner energy sources and the increasing requirement for a flexible and secure fuel supply are contributing factors that are driving the growth of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market today. The growing preference for LNG over coal and oil is primarily due to its comparatively low levels of carbon emissions, which help support global de-carbonization targets for both power generation and industrial uses. As a result of the disruption of energy supplies caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the need for energy security has increased; therefore, countries have moved quickly to adopt LNG to diversify their sources of imports. Demand also continues to grow from developing countries, particularly in Asia, and technological advancements in floating LNG production, together with increases in shipping efficiency, are providing ongoing improvements to accessibility and will support continued growth in the LNG market.

Market Opportunity

The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market will continue to see strong growth opportunities due to the expansion of worldwide supply capabilities, the increasing demand for energy, and the implementation of energy transition policies around the globe. According to the most recent global data, global LNG supply will increase by over 7% by the year 2026 (Major Investments Will Exceed 90 Billion Cubic Metres (Bcm)). It is expected that a significant amount of this increase will be driven by the investment of $90 billion in new LNG capacity, mostly from the United States.

The rising availability of LNG and the projected reduction in prices will result in an increase in demand for LNG by consumers in emerging markets such as China and India, which are likely to see consumption levels increase by as much as 7%. In addition to these opportunities, the projected shift away from Russian natural gas and continued investments in LNG infrastructure within Europe provide further opportunities for LNG to play an important role as a transitional source of energy; however, political tensions could impact this.

Global LNG Market Outlook for 2026

The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is expected to see a major increase in supply in 2026. After several years of tight supply following the Russia-Ukraine War, the market is now moving toward a more balanced and well-supplied phase. This shift is likely to reduce prices and encourage higher demand, especially in fast-growing economies.

Supply Growth and New Projects

A large wave of new LNG production capacity is coming online in 2026. Analysts estimate that at least 35 million tons of new capacity will be added, mainly from countries like the United States and Qatar.

Major projects such as Golden Pass LNG and Qatar North Field Expansion will play a key role. Additional supply will also come from facilities like Corpus Christi, Plaquemines LNG, LNG Canada, and offshore projects in Senegal and Mauritania.

As a result, global LNG supply could rise by up to 10%, reaching around 460 to 484 million tons in 2026. This marks the beginning of a long-term supply expansion cycle expected to continue until around 2029.

Impact on Prices

With more LNG available in the market, prices are expected to fall. In Asia, LNG prices could drop to around $9.50–$9.90 per mmBtu, compared to about $12.45 in 2025.

Similarly, European gas prices (based on the Title Transfer Facility) are also expected to decline significantly.

Lower prices will reduce the price gap between global LNG markets and U.S. gas benchmarks like Henry Hub. However, this could also put pressure on profit margins for U.S. LNG exporters, especially as production costs rise.

Rising Demand in Asia (China and India)

Lower prices are expected to boost LNG demand, especially in Asia. Countries like China and India will be the main drivers of this growth.

Demand in Asia is forecast to grow by 4% to 7% in 2026, supported by:

Increased spot purchases due to lower prices

Switching from coal and oil to gas

Stockpiling for energy security



China’s LNG imports are expected to increase significantly, while India’s demand could rise by about 5 million tons. Other countries such as Turkey, Malaysia, and Taiwan will also contribute to higher demand.

Europe’s Role in the Market

Europe will continue to play a major role in absorbing the additional LNG supply. After reducing its reliance on Russian gas, the region has become a key LNG importer.

In 2026, Europe’s LNG imports are expected to increase by 13 to 22 million tons, driven by:

The need to refill gas storage

Higher gas consumption due to lower prices

Ongoing efforts to replace Russian gas supplies



Europe is expected to act as a “balancing market,” meaning it will absorb excess LNG supply when global availability is high.

Market Benefits of Using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has gained strong momentum in global energy markets because it offers a combination of economic, environmental, and logistical advantages. Its ability to be transported and stored efficiently makes it a key fuel in modern energy systems.

Economic Advantages : One of the most important market benefits of LNG is its cost efficiency in large-scale energy trade. By converting natural gas into liquid form, its volume reduces by about 600 times, making transportation over long distances economically viable. This enables countries without pipeline connections to access natural gas at competitive prices. LNG also promotes price competition in global gas markets, helping buyers diversify supply sources and reduce dependence on a single supplier.

One of the most important market benefits of LNG is its cost efficiency in large-scale energy trade. By converting natural gas into liquid form, its volume reduces by about 600 times, making transportation over long distances economically viable. This enables countries without pipeline connections to access natural gas at competitive prices. LNG also promotes price competition in global gas markets, helping buyers diversify supply sources and reduce dependence on a single supplier. Environmental Benefits : LNG is considered a cleaner fossil fuel compared to coal and oil. It produces significantly lower emissions of carbon dioxide (CO₂), sulfur dioxide (SO₂), and nitrogen oxides (NOₓ). Because of this, many countries are adopting LNG as a transition fuel to move toward cleaner energy systems. It is widely used in power generation, transportation, and industrial applications to meet stricter environmental regulations.

LNG is considered a cleaner fossil fuel compared to coal and oil. It produces significantly lower emissions of carbon dioxide (CO₂), sulfur dioxide (SO₂), and nitrogen oxides (NOₓ). Because of this, many countries are adopting LNG as a transition fuel to move toward cleaner energy systems. It is widely used in power generation, transportation, and industrial applications to meet stricter environmental regulations. Supply Flexibility and Energy Security : Unlike pipeline gas, LNG can be shipped globally, allowing importing countries to source gas from multiple exporting regions. This flexibility enhances energy security by reducing geopolitical risks and supply disruptions. Governments and energy companies can respond more quickly to demand fluctuations by adjusting LNG imports.

Unlike pipeline gas, LNG can be shipped globally, allowing importing countries to source gas from multiple exporting regions. This flexibility enhances energy security by reducing geopolitical risks and supply disruptions. Governments and energy companies can respond more quickly to demand fluctuations by adjusting LNG imports. Infrastructure and Accessibility : LNG enables energy access in regions where pipeline infrastructure is not feasible, such as islands, remote industrial zones, or developing regions. With the development of small-scale LNG and floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure costs have decreased, making LNG more accessible and scalable.

Liquefied Natural Gas Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 174.85 billion Revenue forecast in 2035 USD 291.67billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.85% from 2026 to 2035 Historical data 2020 - 2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast period 2026 - 2035 Quantitative units Volume in million tons; revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Report coverage Revenue forecast, Volume forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends Segments covered By Application, By Type, By Infrastructure, By Application, By End-User, By Trade Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; UK; Italy; Spain; Russia; China; India; Japan; Australia; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; UAE Key companies profiled British Petroleum (BP) p.l.c.; Chevron Corporation; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation; Eni SpA; Equinor ASA; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Gazprom Energy; PetroChina Company Limited; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Total S.A. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

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Why Asia Pacific Dominated the AI Data Centers?

The Asia Pacific liquefied natural gas market was estimated to be USD 75.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 135.63 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific held dominant position in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market in 2025, due to strong demand from energy consuming economies and the shift towards cleaner fuels. High energy import dependency, along with a lack of substantial domestic natural gas reserves in most countries drive LNG consumption across the entire region. Additionally, there is substantial government support for natural gas to be used as transitional fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve ambient air quality. In response, LNG import terminal and regasification infrastructure is being rapidly developed to facilitate large scale integration of LNG into the energy systems. Urbanization and industrialization across the region will contribute to sustained long-term LNG demand.

How will North America Expand Fastest in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market in forecasted Period?

North America expected to grow at fastest CAGR in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market in upcoming period, due to to the increase in export infrastructure combined with an enormous supply of shale gas and increasing global demand for cleaner energy sources. As a result, North America is currently experiencing rapid growth in LNG terminals and the associated infrastructure with substantial investment and long term supply agreements in place. Continued technology enhancements have made liquefaction and transportation more efficient and scalable. Additionally, increasing geopolitical changes and heightened concerns about energy security have accelerated LNG exports from North America, making the region a major supplier in the global transition to cleaner energy.

U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas Market Trends

The liquefied natural gas market in the U.S. is characterized by several distinctive features that set it apart from its global counterparts. Firstly, the U.S. benefits from abundant natural gas reserves, primarily due to the shale gas revolution, positioning it as a leading exporter with significant production capacity. The infrastructure supporting LNG exports is extensive, featuring the longest network of pipelines and a robust system for gas processing and storage, which enhances market efficiency. U.S. LNG contracts typically offer destination flexibility, allowing buyers to choose where to send their cargoes, a shift from traditional rigid contract terms that dominated the market.

Europe Liquefied Natural Gas Market Trends

Europe’s LNG market is undergoing a major transformation, focusing on diversifying supply sources to improve energy security. This shift has been driven by geopolitical tensions and reduced dependence on Russian pipeline gas. As a result, Europe has rapidly expanded its LNG infrastructure and now operates around 57 import terminals, with more projects underway to increase capacity.

Germany’s LNG market growth is closely linked to the urgent need to secure alternative energy sources after the decline in Russian gas supplies. The country has accelerated the development of LNG infrastructure, including floating import terminals, to ensure stable and flexible energy access.

In the UK, the LNG market is influenced by sustainability goals and the transition to cleaner energy. The country is also adopting advanced technologies like artificial intelligence to improve energy efficiency, optimize grid operations, and support its journey toward net-zero emissions.

Central & South America Liquefied Natural Gas Market Trends

In Central and South America, the LNG market is growing due to the need for energy diversification and increasing demand for cleaner fuels. Countries such as Brazil and Colombia are importing more LNG as domestic gas production declines. Additionally, climate change has affected hydropower generation—traditionally a major energy source—pushing these countries to rely more on LNG for energy stability.

Middle East & Africa Liquefied Natural Gas Market Trends

The LNG market in the Middle East and Africa is supported by large natural gas reserves, rising global demand for cleaner energy, and regional geopolitical factors. Major exporters such as Qatar, the UAE, and Algeria play a significant role in global supply. Qatar, in particular, dominates the region, contributing around 70% of LNG exports, and continues to maintain strong market performance despite increasing competition from countries like the United States and Australia.

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Liquefied Natural Gas Market Segmentation Insights

Application Insights

Which Application segment dominates the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market?

Power generation has and will continue to be the fastest growing demand source in the LNG market as some nations move from coal generation to cleaner burning natural gas, and therefore more LNG will be consumed for this reason. Power generation is an area where LNG can be fully integrated through the gas to power value chain, and improvements in regasification capacity make LNG a secure supply of energy. As many governments are focused on the stability of their electrical grids, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, they see LNG as an environmentally preferable transitional fuel in both developed and developing countries.

Transportation fuel is the largest area of demand growth for LNG due to growing bokin gas supply chains, and trends towards using LNG as a replacement for diesel will continue to drive its growth in the future. In addition, expanded LNG bunkering stations/outlets/terminals, along with more reliable supply chain connections of LNG to marine and rail fuels will continue to create support for LNG use within both marine and rail fuel markets. Overall, there is much momentum in LNG being adopted as a fuel source for both marine and rail transportation markets.

Type Insights

How did the Conventional LNG Segment Dominate the Liquefied Natural Gas Market in 2025?

Conventional LNG, the current dominant form of LNG, is supported by a highly developed infrastructure for producing, transporting, and distributing the liquid fuel throughout the world. The existence of large-scale liquefaction facilities and long-established supply chains gives traditional LNG both cost-effective and reliable options for sourcing and transporting the product to different markets. Additionally, traditional LNG has benefited from many years of use in a variety of applications, including use in industrial, electricity generation and other markets. As a result, traditional LNG continues to be a strong competitor against many of the alternative products that are currently being developed.

Small-scale LNG businesses have rapidly evolved into the fastest growing segment of the market due to their versatility and ability to supply energy to isolated and off-grid areas of the world. They provide localized energy distribution for regions that are not served by existing natural gas pipeline networks. The increasing demand for LNG products from industries, transportation and distributed generation has resulted in expedited investment into small-scale liquefaction and regasification equipment.

Infrastructure Insights

Which battery type segment dominates the Liquefied Natural Gas Market?

Liquefaction facilities make up the core of the Global LNG market because they allow Natural Gas to be liquefied (LNG) for efficient storage and transportation worldwide. The growing investment in export capacity concentrated in the Energy-rich areas of the world is driving this market. Global demand for cross-border natural gas trade and increased energy security are also supporting the growth of large-scale liquefaction facilities.

Regasification terminals are experiencing the greatest growth rate due to an increase in LNG imports by Emerging Nations wanting to reduce their reliance on Coal and Pipeline Gas. Additionally, Floating Storage & Regasification Units (FSRUs) are being increasingly implemented due their flexibility and lower set-up time. Furthermore, the accelerating demand for energy, specifically from Asia and Europe, is creating more opportunities for this type of infrastructure.

End User Insights

Which component segment dominates the Liquefied Natural Gas Market?

Utilities are by far the largest consumers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to their dependence on natural gas for electricity generation and for grid reliability. The availability of LNG provides utilities with a cleaner, lower-emission fuel than coal; thus, utilities can use it to meet their environmental performance targets while ensuring they have an uninterrupted source of power. The global trend away from coal-fired electricity to gas-fired electricity generation has strengthened utilities' market position as consumers of LNG and as producers of electricity.

The transportation sector is a fast-growing segment of the LNG market because LNG is becoming a preferred alternative fuel for heavy-duty trucks, ships and rail. The low cost of LNG compared to other fuel alternatives, combined with its low emissions when burned, are significant drivers of the increasing use of LNG in transportation. As LNG continues to penetrate the marine transportation sector and as governmental policies increasingly support the use of cleaner fuels, the number of transportation applications for LNG will continue to increase.

Trade Type Insights

Which Trade Type segment dominates the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market?

The long-term nature of LNG contracts offers supplier and buyer price stability with assurance of supply, making them essential for financing huge infrastructures, and also in limiting financial risks caused by fluctuations in the marketplace. Countries prefer long-term contracts so that an uninterrupted supply of energy is guaranteed to them, especially in circumstances where LNG has been recognised as pivotal to that country's overall energy strategy.

The increase in flexibility offered by the LNG market, along with changing preferences of buyers, has led to an increase in spot trade and short-term trading to date. Importers are pursuing more flexible purchasing arrangements so that they can respond quickly to fluctuations in the price of LNG and/or changing consumer demand patterns. The emergence of more trading hubs and the development of electronic trading platforms is further facilitating speedy execution of transactions thereby making short-term transactions more appealing on a global scale.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Liquefied Natural Gas Market Top Key Companies:

British Petroleum (BP) p.l.c.

Chevron Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Eni SpA

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazprom Energy

PetroChina Company Limited

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Total S.A.

What are the Major Developments in the Lithium-ion Battery Market?

In July 2025, United Energy LNG and Power LNG announced a strategic merger to create a scalable small-scale LNG platform, combining development assets and modular infrastructure to expand distributed energy solutions across North America.

In January 2026, ASP Isotopes completed its acquisition of Renergen, integrating helium and LNG operations with advanced enrichment technologies to strengthen its position in critical materials and global energy markets.

In October 2024, SEFE and ConocoPhillips initiated a long-term gas partnership, with SEFE set to purchase up to nine billion cubic meters of natural gas from ConocoPhillips over the next decade. This agreement significantly enhances energy supply security for Germany and Europe. Frederic Barnaud, SEFE's Chief Commercial Officer, remarked that "this agreement marks a crucial milestone in our efforts to diversify our natural gas portfolio."

In June 2024. Indian State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have formalized an agreement to establish a small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant near the Hatta gas field in Madhya Pradesh, India.

Liquefied Natural Gas Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Powder Coatings Market

By Type

Conventional LNG

Small-Scale LNG Truck-to-Ship LNG LNG Bunkering

Floating LNG (FLNG)



By Infrastructure

Liquefaction Terminals

Regasification Terminals Onshore Terminals Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU)

Storage Facilities



By Application

Power Generation

Industrial Use Chemicals & Petrochemicals Fertilizers Metal & Mining

Residential & Commercial

Transportation Fuel Marine Fuel Heavy-Duty Trucks Rail



By End-User

Utilities

Industrial Sector

Transportation Sector

Commercial Sector

By Trade Type

Long-Term Contracts

Spot & Short-Term Trade

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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