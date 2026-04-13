Lowey Dannenberg Notifies ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IBRX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IBRX) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired ImmunityBio securities between January 19, 2026 and March 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 26, 2026, a complaint was filed against the Company and one of its current officer, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Soon-Shion materially overstated Anktiva’s capabilities; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about ImmunityBio’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, ImmunityBio’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in ImmunityBio’s common stock, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before May 26, 2026.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.