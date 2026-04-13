American Kidney Fund Announces 2026 Class of Corporate Members Supporting Work to Fight Kidney Disease

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) announced today its 2026 Class of Corporate Members who serve as strategic partners in AKF’s Corporate Membership Program. Corporate Members support AKF in fighting kidney disease and delivering programs and services to the kidney community.

“AKF is committed to fighting kidney disease on all fronts, and our Corporate Members are a key part of this collective effort,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “Their support allows us to educate, advocate and innovate at a local and national level, helping to advance our vital work to improve the lives of everyone impacted by kidney disease.”

The 2026 class of AKF Corporate Members, as of the date of this publication, includes:

Champion Level: argenx US, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation and Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

Patron Level: Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GSK plc, Spherix Global Insights and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Advocate Level: Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ardelyx, Inc.; AstraZeneca plc; Bayer U.S. LLC; Calliditas Therapeutics AB; CSL Vifor; Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi; Sobi, Inc. and Viatris Inc.

Friend Level: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen Inc., Cormedix Therapeutics, Merck & Co. and Natera

AKF has a long history of outstanding stewardship of the donated dollar, giving Corporate Members the confidence that their investment in AKF will have the maximum impact on the lives of those affected by kidney disease. With 96 cents of every donated dollar spent on its constituents and programs, not overhead, AKF is the nonprofit that has the greatest direct impact on the lives of people with kidney disease. AKF has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator and holds a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

Corporate Members fund AKF’s essential work, including:

Award-winning, evidence-based kidney health education resources that reach millions of people living with kidney disease, caregivers, living organ donors and health care providers each year

Advocacy efforts supporting public policy and legislation that improves the lives of those living with kidney disease and living organ donors

Innovation through clinical research and strategic partnerships

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF’s mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, associate director of corporate engagement, at dgreen@kidneyfund.org or 301-984-6675.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with AKF on Facebook, Bluesky, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.