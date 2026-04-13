2025: Availability of the 2025 Universal registration document

AVAILABILITY OF THE

2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris, 13 April 2026 – 5:45 pm CET

Nexity has filed today its Universal Registration Document dated 31 December 2025 (in French) with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) under number D.26-0249.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document, filed in XHTML format, includes notably:

The 2025 annual financial report including the Consolidated financial statements and the Parent Company financial statements;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The Statutory Auditors reports and the information related to their fees;

The Sustainability Statement (“État de durabilité”); and

The information related to the description of the shares buyback program.





This document is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the regulations in force and may be consulted on the “Finance” page of the Group’s website (https://nexity.group/en/finance) as well as on the Autorité des marchés financiers’ website (www.amf-france.org).

A free English translation will be made available at a later date.

NEXITY, LIFE TOGETHER

With €2.8 billion in revenue in 2025, Nexity has a nationwide presence as an urban operator working for urban regeneration and meeting the needs of regions and its clients. Drawing on our dual expertise as a planner/developer and a developer/operator, we are rolling out a regional, multi-product range of services and solutions. As a long-standing proponent of access to housing for all and the leader in our sector when it comes to low-carbon construction, we are dedicated to making new and renovated real estate both affordable and sustainable. In line with our corporate purpose, “Life together”, we endeavour to help build more vibrant, livable cities that are more welcoming and affordable and that respect individuals, the community and the planet. In 2025, Nexity was ranked France’s number-one low-carbon project owner by the BBCA for the seventh year running and came fifth in the customer relations ranking drawn up by Les Échos and HCG. Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment B and the SBF 120, as well as Euronext’s FAS IAS index

CONTACTS

Géraldine Bop – Head of regulated relations with shareholders and French market authority (”AMF”) / +33 (0)6 23 15 40 56 – gbop@nexity.fr

Anne-Sophie Lanaute – Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications / +33 (0)6 58 17 24 22 - investorrelations@nexity.fr

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