EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (April 13, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2025, EssilorLuxottica declares that on April 7, 2026, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares (€) * Market (MIC Code) ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 07/04/2026 FR0000121667 24,907 189.9786 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 07/04/2026 FR0000121667 15,000 189.9333 DXE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 07/04/2026 FR0000121667 2,123 189.8500 TQE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 07/04/2026 FR0000121667 3,634 189.9000 AQE TOTAL 45,664 189.9515

* Rounded to four decimal places

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