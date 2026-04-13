Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares on April 07, 2026

 | Source: Rexel Développement SAS Rexel Développement SAS

RELEASE


                              DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

ON APRIL 07, 2026


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares on April 07, 2026:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-04-07FR001045120325,00034.248639XPAR
   TOTAL25,00034.248639 

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares of April 07, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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