Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares on April 07, 2026

RELEASE





DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

ON APRIL 07, 2026





In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares on April 07, 2026:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-04-07 FR0010451203 25,000 34.248639 XPAR TOTAL 25,000 34.248639

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