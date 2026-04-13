Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: CHOW) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Chow securities between September 16, 2025 and December 10, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CHOW.

Chow Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the Company’s business, operations, and the true nature of trading in the Company’s securities. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) Chow was the subject of a market‑manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social‑media‑based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals;

(2) Chow’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading activity or market manipulation used to drive the Company’s stock price;

(3) as a result, Chow securities were at unique risk of a prolonged trading suspension by NYSE American and severe volatility‑driven price declines;

(4) Chow’s sole IPO underwriter, Tiger Securities, had been fined and censured by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) in April 2025 for failing to maintain a reasonable system to identify potentially suspicious deposits of low‑priced securities; and

(5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



What's Next for Chow Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CHOW. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Chow you have until May 12, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Chow Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Chow Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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