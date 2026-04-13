Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Atara securities between May 20, 2024 and January 9, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ATRA.

Atara Case Details

The complaint alleges defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(1) certain manufacturing issues, as well as deficiencies inherent in the ALLELE study, made it unlikely that the FDA would approve the tabelecleucel BLA;

(2) accordingly, tabelecleucel’s regulatory prospects were overstated;

(3) the aforementioned manufacturing issues also subjected Atara to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny, as well as jeopardized its ongoing clinical trials;

(4) all the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Atara’s business and financial condition; and

(5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next for Atara Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ATRA. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Atara you have until May 22, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Atara Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Atara Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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