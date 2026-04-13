Patria Investments Limited Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Patria Investments Limited (“Patria" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PAX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/patria-investments-limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Patria’s stock price plummeted $0.78 per share, or 4.55%, to close at $16.37 per share on January 26, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 26, 2026, publication of a critical short report by Snowcap Research. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the report’s severe allegations regarding the transparency and accuracy of the Company’s financial reporting within its core investment vehicles.

Specifically, the report alleged that Patria “may be overstating performance and masking losses within its flagship private equity and infrastructure funds.” The revelation of these purported accounting irregularities suggested a significant discrepancy between the Company's reported successes and its actual fiscal health. This public challenge to the integrity of the Company's primary assets led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened risk of financial misstatement and lack of clear disclosure.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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