Sienna for Seniors Foundation $1 Million Gift Advances Healthy Aging Research at Ontario Tech University





Pictured (left to right): John Henry, Regional Chair, Durham Region; Nitin Jain, President and CEO, Sienna Senior Living; Winnie Sun, Scientific Director of Wellness and Innovations in NeuroAging, Ontario Tech University; Hon. Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility; Steven Murphy, President and Vice-Chancellor, Ontario Tech University; and Shilpa Dogra, Scientific Director of Active InnovAging at the Centre, Ontario Tech University.

OSHAWA, Ontario, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sienna for Seniors Foundation has made a transformational $1 million gift to Ontario Tech University to establish the Sienna Senior Living Research Centre for Healthy Aging and Happiness, advancing research focused on improving the lives of older adults in Canada.

The announcement marks the official naming of the research centre and reflects a shared commitment to advancing healthy aging, senior living innovation, and evidence-based supports for seniors. The investment will support applied, human-centred research designed to improve happiness and quality of life for older adults and those who care for them.

As part of Ontario Tech’s Tech with a Conscience campaign, the centre will focus on three priority areas:

Enhancing well-being: Advancing innovative strategies and applied research to impact the overall happiness and quality of life for older adults living across different settings.

Advancing innovative strategies and applied research to impact the overall happiness and quality of life for older adults living across different settings. Empowering people: Supporting education, training, and well-being initiatives for caregivers, health-care professionals, and senior living team members.

Supporting education, training, and well-being initiatives for caregivers, health-care professionals, and senior living team members. Driving insight and impact: Development of evidence-based tools, policies, and measurement frameworks to inform the future of senior care.





Research at the centre is being led by experts in aging and health sciences, including Dr. Winnie Sun, the centre’s Scientific Director of Wellness and Innovations in NeuroAging, Ontario Tech Research Excellence Chair in Healthy Aging and Dementia Care and Associate Professor in the university’s Faculty of Health Sciences (FHSc), alongside Dr. Shilpa Dogra, Scientific Director of Active InnovAging at the centre, Research Director of Ontario Tech’s Active Living and Longevity Lab, and Professor, FHSc.

Insights will be gained from research participants who live and work in diverse settings, grounding the findings in lived experiences and community-based participation.

“Every day, Sienna’s 15,500 team members serve more than 13,000 seniors across the country, and what we see consistently is that health and happiness are deeply connected,” said Nitin Jain, President and CEO of Sienna Senior Living. “Our purpose, cultivating happiness in daily life, comes from those real moments where residents feel a sense of belonging. Clinical care will always be essential, but on its own, it’s not enough for people to truly thrive.

“This research centre creates an opportunity to study happiness in a rigorous way, moving from what we experience every day to evidence that can help shape the future of senior living. When seniors are happy, supported, and engaged, we all benefit.”

“This generous gift reflects the Sienna for Seniors Foundation’s commitment to improving the lives of older adults and supporting innovation in care,” says Dr. Steven Murphy, President and Vice-Chancellor, Ontario Tech University. “Sienna’s continued partnership will help enhance the quality of life and happiness of seniors as they age.”

This contribution builds on the Foundation’s growing partnership with Ontario Tech, including a previous $100,000 investment supporting nursing scholarships in the Faculty of Health Sciences, reinforcing the importance of developing the next generation of health-care professionals.

The Sienna Senior Living Research Centre for Healthy Aging and Happiness will play a key role in advancing research, informing policy, and improving care models across Canada’s senior living sector, helping seniors live healthier, more engaged, and more connected lives.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

About Sienna for Seniors Foundation

The Sienna for Seniors Foundation is dedicated to bringing happiness to seniors and to supporting those who care for them. As the philanthropic arm of Sienna Senior Living, we invest in programs that spark joy, foster connection, and enhance well-being for older adults across Canada. Through charitable grants, strategic partnerships, and payroll giving, the Foundation supports organizations that build community and make a lasting difference in the lives of seniors and their caregivers.

For further information, please contact:

Nadia Daniell-Colarossi

Senior Director, Public Affairs

(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030

nadia.daniell-colarossi@siennaliving.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9765702b-cb47-4b36-8255-d86b22ef3df3