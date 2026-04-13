NASDAQ: PSIX INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) Investors of a May 19, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) (“Power Solutions” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Power Solutions shares during the period from May 8, 2025 through March 2, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Power Solutions securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 19, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

The Company, headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, manufactures and supplies power systems, including solutions designed for data center applications.

According to the complaint, Power Solutions made materially false and misleading statements regarding its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market, and failed to adequately disclose the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet that demand, including the expected costs and the nature of the related inefficiencies.

Investors began to learn the truth on November 6, 2025, when Power Solutions disclosed a year-over-year gross margin decline and attributed the drop in part to temporary inefficiencies related to its production ramp-up for key data center product lines. Following this announcement, the Company’s stock price declined approximately 19% in a single trading day.

On March 2, 2026, Power Solutions reported further margin deterioration and acknowledged that improvements in manufacturing efficiency and supply chain performance were only beginning to materialize. On this news, the Company’s share price fell approximately 29%.

If you are a Power Solutions investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com