Centre for Neuro Skills Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care 2026

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Newsweek has named Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), a leading national provider of post-acute brain injury and stroke rehabilitation, to its America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care 2026 list. The distinction places CNS among the nation’s top midsize healthcare employers. The ranking evaluated more than 1.3 million employee reviews and scored companies on six workplace dimensions: culture, work-life balance, career development, compensation, working environment and culture and belonging.





“Being recognized two years in a row is a testament to the people who make Centre for Neuro Skills what it is,” said David Harrington, president and chief executive officer of Centre for Neuro Skills. “We work in one of the most rewarding and meaningful fields in medicine. We help people reclaim their lives after brain injury. The commitment, compassion and expertise our team brings every day is extraordinary. At Centre for Neuro Skills, we have built a culture rooted in purpose, respect and the belief that patients don’t plateau.”

The Newsweek recognition comes at a moment of heightened national focus on long-term career stability. Artificial intelligence is reshaping large swaths of the job market. Multiple 2026 workforce analyses rank healthcare among the most secure career fields available. The AI-Resistant Careers Index published by Resume Now identifies eight of the top 20 most automation-resistant occupations as medical roles. Healthcare’s resilience is rooted in the nature of the work itself. Direct patient care demands emotional intelligence, physical presence and real-time clinical judgment. Those are qualities that automation cannot replicate.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that healthcare and social assistance will be the fastest-growing industry sector in the country from 2024 to 2034. The sector is expected to expand 8.4% and generate an average of approximately 1.9 million job openings per year. Healthcare support occupations are projected to grow 12.4% over the same period. That is more than four times the average growth rate across all sectors. An aging U.S. population is the primary driver of that demand. The number of adults 65 and older is projected to climb from 59.7 million in 2024 to 72.5 million in 2034. That growth will increase demand for long-term care, rehabilitation and therapy services.

Workers in purpose-driven roles consistently report higher engagement and a greater sense of meaning. That is a factor of particular relevance in a sector that has grappled with burnout and turnover. In CNS’s specialized field, that sense of purpose is built into every patient interaction. The organization’s clinical model is grounded in the belief that patients don’t plateau. That approach challenges and motivates staff at every level while producing measurable outcomes for the patients they serve.

“This recognition reflects the culture our team has built together and the experience we work to create for every employee,” said Laura Bennett, associate vice president of human resources at Centre for Neuro Skills. “Our employees come to CNS because they want to do work that matters to people’s lives. We invest in our people’s growth, well-being and sense of belonging because we know that great patient care starts with a great workplace. Being honored two years running by Newsweek affirms that the culture we are building is resonating with the people who are living it every day.”

CNS operates eight locations across California and Texas. Its facilities include locations in Bakersfield, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. CNS offers a full spectrum of brain injury rehabilitation. Its programs range from residential inpatient and day treatment to telerehabilitation and continued care. The organization recently expanded into Plano, Texas, its fifth Texas location. That expansion reinforces its commitment to making specialized neurorehabilitation accessible to more patients and communities.

CNS was among the 350 highest-scoring companies recognized in the Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group ranking. The ranking evaluated employers through desk research, large-scale employee surveys, KPI scoring and independent media monitoring.

About Centre for Neuro Skills

Centre for Neuro Skills is an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for those recovering from all types of brain injury. Recognized as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek, CNS covers a full spectrum of advanced care from residential and assisted living to outpatient/day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has eight locations in California and Texas. For more information about Centre for Neuro Skills, visit neuroskills.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube. For a video overview of CNS, visit our YouTube channel.

Media, please note: To request an interview with David Harrington or Laura Bennett, please contact Robin Carr at 415.766.0927 or CNS@landispr.com.

Media Contact:

Robin Carr

Landis Communications Inc.

CNS@landispr.com

415.766.0927

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3157a281-770d-4ef2-ade7-353df4ceca6b