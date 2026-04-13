Pharming Group N.V. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PHAR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/pharming-group-n-v. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Pharming’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price plummeted $3.495 per ADR, or 17.07%, to close at $16.975 per ADR on February 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 1, 2026, announcement regarding a significant regulatory setback for the Company's expanded use of its primary therapeutic. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Joenja® (leniolisib).

The decline was further exacerbated by the specific clinical and technical deficiencies identified by federal regulators. The FDA raised a critical "issue with the potential for underexposure in lower weight pediatric patients," which is essential for treating children aged 4 to 11 years with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS). Consequently, the agency requested "additional pediatric pharmacokinetic data" to ensure that dosing for lower weight groups achieved "exposure levels comparable to the approved adult and adolescent regimen." Additionally, the CRL "identified an issue with one of the analytical methods used for production batch testing," necessitating further data and clarification. The revelation of these dosing concerns and manufacturing-related hurdles led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the delayed timeline for pediatric commercialization.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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