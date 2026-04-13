OGBC Group and Founder Jayden Wei Marks C1 Fund's First Portfolio Exit, Validates Crypto Infrastructure Investment Thesis

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OGBC Group, a global investment and innovation platform focused on frontier technologies, alongside technology investor Jayden Wei, today announced that its early-stage investment in C1 Fund Inc. (NYSE: CFND) has generated its first portfolio realization following BitGo's successful public listing in January 2026.

C1 Fund Inc. (NYSE: CFND)

OGBC Group founding partner Jayden Wei served as the first check investor in C1 Group LLC, the GP company behind C1 Fund, committing capital in late 2022 when institutional appetite for digital assets had cooled considerably. The fund made history in August 2025 as the first publicly traded closed-end investment fund focused exclusively on private digital assets and blockchain technology companies.

"When I first met the C1 team in late 2022, I was struck by their thesis: instead of speculating on volatile token prices, they wanted to invest in the picks-and-shovels companies building the infrastructure layer of Web3," Wei said. "This aligned perfectly with my investment philosophy of backing sustainable, revenue-generating businesses rather than chasing speculative narratives."

BitGo Exit Validates Strategy

The January 2026 public listing of BitGo, a digital asset custody and infrastructure provider held in C1 Fund's portfolio, marked the fund's first successful exit within six months of its NYSE debut.

"The BitGo exit validated what we believed from day one," Wei noted. "These aren't speculative bets—they're established businesses with real revenue, real customers, and real enterprise adoption. C1 Fund's closed-end structure allows investors to capture value as these companies mature and eventually go public or get acquired."

C1 Fund raised $60 million through its August 2025 initial public offering, with shares trading under ticker symbol CFND. The fund is led by Dr. Najam Kidwai (President & CEO), Elliot Han (Chief Investment Officer)

OGBC Group's Frontier Technology Portfolio

The C1 Fund investment represents one component of OGBC Group's broader strategy of deploying capital into transformative technologies during their infrastructure-building phases. The firm's portfolio spans quantum computing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and blockchain-based financial services.

"Our thesis has always been to invest in transformative technologies during their infrastructure-building phase, before mainstream adoption occurs," Wei explained. "C1 Fund's success validates this approach and demonstrates that patient capital, deployed intelligently, can generate compelling long term returns while advancing technological progress."

OGBC Group continues to evaluate opportunities across digital infrastructure and emerging technology sectors as part of its cross-border ecosystem building initiatives spanning Asia-Pacific and North America.

About OGBC Group

OGBC Group is a global investment and innovation platform focused on frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and digital infrastructure. The Group actively invests in and supports early-stage and high-growth startups across these sectors, combining capital, strategic partnerships, and cross-border ecosystem building across Asia-Pacific and North America. Through long-term engagement with founders and institutions, OGBC Group aims to accelerate scalable innovation and sustainable technological advancement worldwide.

About Jayden Wei

Jayden Wei is the founding partner of OGBC Group, an investment firm focused on deep technology investments across quantum computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and next-generation financial services. Wei's investment portfolio includes early-stage positions in PsiQuantum, C1 Fund, and other leading technology companies. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Monash University in Australia and was admitted to the Wharton Business School.

About C1 Fund Inc.

C1 Fund Inc. (NYSE: CFND) is a Maryland-based closed-end investment fund providing public market investors with access to a curated portfolio of up to 30 leading private digital assets services and technology companies globally. The fund is managed by C1 Advisors LLC and led by an experienced team of investment professionals with expertise in digital assets, blockchain technology, venture capital, and capital markets. For more information, visit www.c1fund.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding investment outcomes, market trends, and future developments. Actual results may differ materially. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments carry risk, including possible loss of principal.

OGBC group is led by Jayden Wei

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