Hong Kong Web3 Festival Unveils 2026 Full Schedule: 4 Days of Insight-Driven Forums with Vitalik, Yi He, Justin Sun, Lily Liu, and More

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hong Kong Web3 Festival today released its full schedule for the 2026 edition, taking place from April 20 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.





The four-day event will feature over 20 sessions across four stages, bringing together 200+ speakers, 100+ partners, and thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts across the globe to explore trending topics in crypto finance, AI + Web3, and RWAs.

Star-Studded Speaker Lineup

The conference will convene top experts and leading Web3 projects. Confirmed speakers include:

Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of Hong Kong

Lu Weiding, Deputy to the People's National Congress, Vice Chairman to All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Group

Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong

Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong

Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder, Ethereum

Michael Faulkender, Professor of Finance, University of Maryland; Former Deputy Secretary, the U.S. Treasury

Yi He, Co-CEO, Binance

Richard Teng, Co-CEO, Binance

Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

H.E. Justin Sun, Founder, TRON; Advisor, HTX; Advisor, B.AI

Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink

Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions

Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock

Akhil Devmurari, Fintech Sector Head, APAC, Payments, J.P. Morgan

Brian Mehler, CEO, Stable

Franklin Bi, General Partner, Pantera Capital

John Cahill, COO, Galaxy Digital Asia

......

And 200+ industry leaders from traditional finance, tech giants, and Web3 projects.

Daily Agenda Highlights

Day 1 – April 20

The Web3 Festival opens with a Mainstage Opening Ceremony featuring distinguished representatives from the HKSAR government and top university leaders.

In the afternoon, the Mainstage turns to TradFi x Crypto Finance: Convergence, where Yi He (Binance), Richard Teng (Binance), Lennix Lai (OKX), Bugra Celik (HSBC), Joseph Chalom (Sharplink), and Brian Mehler (Stable) among others, will discuss stablecoins, cross-border payments, and asset digitization.



Stage 1 dives into Web3 x AI: Value Reconstruction in the Intelligence Age, featuring Sophia Jin (Byteplus), Ying YAN (Ant Digital Technologies), Keywolf (SlowMist), John (TON Foundation), Miguel Palencia (Qtum), Changhao Jiang (Cobo), and Jeffery Zeng (MaxQuant), among others.

Stage 2 explores Tokenisation: Bridging the Real World with the Digital Economy (co-organized with Anvita), featuring Richa (MSX), Junny Ho (Kaspa), Cobe Zhang (Anvita & ZAN), and Chris Yin (Plume), among others.

The Open Stage hosts Institutional Convergence: From Compliance to Commerce (partnered with Boundless).

Day 2 – April 21

The Mainstage morning session focuses on AI x Crypto: The Next Financial Infrastructure, with Lily Liu (Solana Foundation), Adeniyi Abiodun (Mysten Labs), and Justin Sun (TRON), among others.

The afternoon Mainstage tackles Get to the Bottom of RWA, featuring Min Lin (Ondo Finance), Abdelhamid Bizid (BlackRock), and Cindy Xu (J.P. Morgan), among others.

Stage 1 kicks off the morning with New Trends of Crypto-Equity Synergy, co-organized by Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT). In the afternoon, Stage 1 presents Smart Hardware: The Physical Interface and Extended Applications of Web3, co-organized with Arkreen.

Stage 2 dedicates the full day to Stablecoins and Web3 Payment Revolution (co-organized with RD Technologies).

The Open Stage features project showcases from TCG.ZONE, K-Prop, HappyPlanet, and a HashKey Capital event.



Day 3 – April 22



The Mainstage is powered by Ethereum Applications Guild for a full-day Ethereum Applications Gathering, featuring Vitalik Buterin and other Ethereum builders.

Stage 1 presents the Web3.0 Standardization and Globalization Summit.

Stage 2 hosts the HashKey Exchange Asia Connect Forum.



The Open Stage features Desun Singularity Tech and 0G.

Day 4 - April 23

The Mainstage presents Bitfire Day: Institutional Digital Wealth Management Summit 2026.

Stage 1 features TON Day: AI Builders on Telegram Ecosystem.

Stage 2 hosts the Web3 Scholars Conference 2026.

The Open Stage closes with the *HashKey On-Chain Finance Summit 2026.

A Global Ecosystem of Partners

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 has revealed an impressive lineup of 2026 sponsors, including:

Title: OKX Wallet, SignalPlus, TRON

Diamond: Bitfire, MEET48, ZA Bank

Platinum: BAXS, Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG), Finanx AI, MSX, Qtum, TokenPocket, Web3 Leader Program, Zircon Securities

Co-organizer: Anvita, Arkreen, RD Technologies, SNZ, Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT)

Exclusive Dinner Sponsor: Sui Foundation

Side-event Sponsor: Bitfire, DRK Lab, TON Foundation, W3SA-HK

Gold: Alchemy Pay, AltLayer, BytePlus, ENI, MaxQuant, VeZoom

Speaker & VIP Lounge Sponsor: Kaspa Ecosystem Foundation (KEF)

Primary: bitbaby, CoinP, HappyMeta, Hong Kong Business School | Executive Education, Hotcoin, SlowMist, Websea, WEEK Labs

Secondary: Aspire, CF_Blockchain, CHAINISLE, ChainUp, CoinPost, Conflux, Digital Reserve, Ellipal, Fufuture, Passey, PancakeSwap, PlatON, Questflow, SoonTech, United Stables, W3SA-HK, XKONG, Zbit

Tertiary: ADVANCE.AI, Alpha Hunter, Ark of Panda, Black Water, BOT Chain, ChainSafeAI, Cloudflare, Cobo Global, DeSaFa, Doghead Foundation, EcoSync, Evolving Capital, Happy Planet, iCloser, MarsCat, MyDex, Orca Prime, Pauway Generator, QINGTENG, RWA.LTD, SimpleChain, StoneLink, Tencent Cloud, TiDB, Upay, XBIT, YUZHOU Technology

Open Stage: 0G, Boundless, Delta & Capital, Desun Singularity Tech, Happy Planet, K-Prop, TCG.ZONE

Exclusive Robot Partner: HK ROBOTICS

Registration Still Open

Tickets for the Web3 Festival 2026 are still available. For the full agenda, speaker updates, and registration, please visit: https://www.web3festival.org/hongkong2026/#/en

Media Contact:



Liu Linran

liulinran@wxblockchain.com

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