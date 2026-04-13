Nextvestment Named to WealthTech100 for Second Consecutive Year

Singapore, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextvestment has been named to the WealthTech100 for 2026, recognised among the most influential WealthTech companies in wealth management globally. This marks the second consecutive year the company has received the designation, having first been named to the list in 2025.

Nextvestment has been named to the WealthTech100 for 2026.



FinTech Global has announced the latest edition of its annual WealthTech100 list, recognising the technology providers transforming the global wealth management industry. Now in its eighth year, the WealthTech100 celebrates the leading companies developing innovative solutions that are helping private banks, asset managers and financial advisors respond to one of the most significant periods of change the sector has faced in decades.



Wealth managers are navigating a rapidly shifting landscape shaped by rising client expectations, the ongoing great wealth transfer, growing regulatory demands and the accelerating impact of AI innovation. The firms featured in the 2026 WealthTech100 are addressing these challenges with platforms and tools designed to improve efficiency, unlock new capabilities and deliver better outcomes for clients.



FinTech Global’s research team and industry experts assessed more than 1,300 companies from across the WealthTech ecosystem before selecting the 100 businesses that demonstrated the strongest combination of innovation, industry impact and potential to scale.



“Technology has become a non-negotiable within wealth management, becoming an important differentiator,” said Richard Sachar, CEO of FinTech Global. “Whether it is improving data collection, insight generation or customer experience, firms are searching the market for the right solutions that can help them grow and retain clients. The companies included in the 2026 WealthTech100 are playing a crucial role in helping the industry adapt, providing the technology that will define the future of wealth management.”



Nextvestment was selected for its approach to AI-driven client engagement for regulated wealth institutions. "Six in ten wealth clients are now turning to AI for financial guidance before they speak to an advisor", said Michael Davies, CEO and Founder of Nextvestment. "When that happens, institutions risk losing pricing power, distribution leverage, and their default role in the advice journey."



“Being named to this list two years running reflects something more important than recognition. It reflects that the problem we are solving, how wealth institutions deliver personalised, governed advice at scale without being displaced by generic AI, is one the industry knows it needs to address,” Davies added.

Nextvestment is the AI engagement and intelligence layer for wealth institutions, helping them deliver personalised, defensible advice at scale, within existing compliance frameworks, without re-platforming or adding headcount. The company is live with institutions across APAC and Europe.



The recognition follows Nextvestment’s win at the SC Ventures by Standard Chartered Fintech & AI Pitch Competition earlier this year, and its selection into the MAS PathFinder programme and Fintech Sandbox. Nextvestment is also an Nvidia Inception member.



The full WealthTech100 list, along with detailed profiles of each company, is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com

To learn more about Nextvestment or request a demo, visit www.nextvestment.com

About Nextvestment

Nextvestment is the AI engagement and intelligence layer for wealth institutions. The platform helps institutions deliver personalised, defensible advice at scale, within existing compliance and disclosure frameworks, without re-platforming or adding headcount. Nextvestment is headquartered in Singapore, is live with institutions across APAC and Europe, and is actively expanding into the US market.

Press Inquiries

Michelle Chern

Michelle@nextvestment.com

https://nextvestment.com