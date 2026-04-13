Renoun Skis Renews Its Sustainability Stance with Climate Label

Burlington, VT, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renoun, a Vermont-based premium ski manufacturer, has achieved Climate Label certification. Renoun was the first Climate Neutral certified ski manufacturer and continues its commitment to verified climate accountability. The certification, announced ahead of Earth Day, requires annual verification across the supply chain, from North American raw materials to Quebec manufacturing, including transparent carbon footprint measurement and ongoing reduction commitments.

The Climate Label is a trusted mark of corporate climate leadership. Available to consumer products and services companies, the certification requires companies to consistently fund climate solutions inside and beyond their value chains. The Climate Label Standard builds on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement and the net-zero transition.

The certification demonstrates that environmental accountability and premium performance can coexist. Renoun’s patented VibeStop™ vibration dampening technology delivers measurable results: 48% of Renoun customers report better control at high speed, 40% experience reduced fatigue, and 74% notice significant on-snow performance improvement.

“The ski industry has a climate problem: we depend on snow,” said Rob Golden, Renoun’s CEO. “Climate Label certification isn’t a marketing move. It’s acknowledging reality, taking accountability for our carbon footprint, and building a brand that can survive it.”

“Action on climate change is essential and possible, and resonates with consumers. Companies that achieve The Climate Label are part of a unique group of climate leaders that have chosen to factor the costs of climate change into their business,” says Austin Whitman, CEO of The Change Climate Project, which administers The Climate Label. “Every certified company has its own climate story to tell and we’re bringing them together in a single movement to accelerate critical funding for the climate transition.”





Renoun Delivers All-Mountain Performance with VibeStop™

VibeStop uses patented adaptive material science that automatically adjusts based on speed and terrain conditions. At high speeds and on hardpack, the material firms up for control. At lower speeds or in softer conditions, it stays compliant for responsiveness. More than half of Renoun customers indicate VibeStop was essential to their purchase decision.

“Most dampening systems add weight or deaden the ski. VibeStop does neither. It actually adapts in real time,” said Jascha Herlihy, Renoun’s Head of Product Development. “In firm-snow conditions (ice or hardpack) at speed, VibeStop gives you a feeling of stiffness which improves edge-hold. When you’re chasing fresh snow, you want playfulness which VibeStop gives you due to the low frequency vibrations.”

Renoun backs their technology with a five-day, no-risk guarantee, which includes free return shipping if the skis aren’t a perfect match.

RenounPro: Always Skiing the Latest Technology



Launched in September 2025, Renoun’s membership program, RenounPro, ensures members are always skiing Renoun’s latest VibeStop-equipped skis. Members start with brand-new skis at enrollment and receive automatic upgrades every 24 months. The SwapAnytime™feature allows members to exchange skis for a different model at any time for just $150. Members gain access to the RenounPro App where they have access to exclusive ski trips, resort meetups, athlete ski days and up to 30% discount on partner gear.

“We saw an opportunity to solve a problem the industry has struggled with for decades,” said Rob Golden, Renoun’s CEO. “When you build a real community around the sport, skiers stay. And our Climate Label certification backs up what we’ve always believed: you can build a premium ski brand that’s accountable to the planet.”

Renoun’s Product Line

All models feature patented VibeStop Technology, ISPO Gold Award recognition, Vermont design, and Quebec manufacturing.

Atlas 80: Carving-focused all-mountain ski built for power and precision on groomers and hardpack (163-184cm, All gender sizing)

Earhart 88: Women’s all-mountain ski designed for women by women for versatility from groomers to soft snow with flow and finesse (149-163cm)

Endurance 88: Composed, stable all-mountain performance for groomed trails, light bumps and occasional trees (163-184cm)

Endurance 98: Best-selling all-mountain ski with added width for versatility across terrain and conditions (163-191cm, All gender sizing)

Citadel 107: Lightweight powder focused ski engineered for backcountry touring and off-piste powder performance (163-191cm, All gender sizing)

Citadel 114: Limited-production powder ski for deep snow and big-mountain terrain, sought after by guides and expert skiers (177-184 cm)

All models are available via direct purchase or RenounPro Membership



About Renoun and RenounPro

Founded in 2014, Renoun pioneered direct-to-consumer ski sales as North America's first DTC ski manufacturer and currently the only ski manufacturer to achieve Climate Label certification. The Burlington, Vermont-based company with Quebec, Canada manufacturing has earned multiple

industry-ISPO Gold Awards and recognition from Forbes ("Best 50/50 Skis of 2025"), Outdoor Life ("Most Innovative Ski"), WIRED, CNN Underscored, and Men's Journal. The company celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024. More information available at renoun.com.



About The Change Climate Project

Founded in 2019, The Change Climate Project (TCCP, previously Climate Neutral) is a 501(c)3 tech nonprofit aiming to accelerate global decarbonization. TCCP offers a climate certification, The Climate Label, and a suite of accessible GHG analysis and management tools. To learn more, visit changeclimate.org.





Frequently Asked Questions

What is Climate Label certification? Annual third-party verification carbon footprint across the supply chain with transparent data and reduction commitments. Renoun was the first Climate Neutral certified ski manufacturer. Learn more at explore.changeclimate.org/brand/renoun

What is VibeStop™ technology? VibeStop™ is a patented non-Newtonian polymer integrated into Renoun skis that automatically adjusts stiffness based on speed and terrain conditions, reducing vibration while maintaining responsiveness.

Are Renoun skis good for icy conditions? Yes. Renoun skis are engineered for variable and hardpack conditions, delivering enhanced edge hold and vibration control on ice.

Do Renoun skis reduce knee fatigue? Customer performance data shows that 40% of Renoun skiers report reduced fatigue due to improved vibration dampening.

What is RenounPro? RenounPro is a premium ski membership with immediate ski access, automatic ski upgrades every 24 months, and model exchanges through the SwapAnytime™ feature.

Are Renoun skis sustainable? Renoun holds Climate Label certification, requiring third-party verification of carbon footprint and reduction commitments across the supply chain. Renoun is committed to sustainability.

Press Inquiries

Renoun Media Contact: Jackie Jorge PR, jackie@jackiejorgepr.com

Change Climate Project Media Contact: Hannah Miller, press@changeclimate.org

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