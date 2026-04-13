Denny’s Names Christopher Bode President and Chief Executive Officer

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s, America’s Diner, announced today Christopher Bode as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Bode will lead the iconic brand’s transformation with the launch of “Project Grand Slam,” a new, comprehensive 24-month strategic roadmap to modernize the business trajectory through culinary innovation, digital transformation and a renewed commitment to operational excellence.

Bode is a seasoned executive with over three decades of leadership experience in the restaurant industry and a veteran of the United States Navy. Most recently he served as Denny’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

"I am honored to lead this iconic brand into its next chapter," said Bode. "As we’ve transitioned from a public to a private company, we’ve approached our path forward with real examination, real adjustments and a clearer focus on the things that actually move performance in our restaurants. We are operating in a difficult economic environment, but private ownership gives us more freedom to look at the business honestly, move faster where change is needed and make adjustments quickly. I am confident that we have the right plan in place to emerge as real winners.”

A Proven Leader for a New Era of Growth

Bode’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Denny’s transitions from a public company to a private entity. With a history of outperforming the family dining category in 30 of 45 quarters during his previous tenure as Chief Operating Officer, Bode brings an unparalleled depth of operational knowledge and a consistent track record of driving record-breaking valuation growth.

"Chris is a transformational leader who understands the heart and soul of this brand and the discipline required to run a global franchise system," said Anil Yadav, Chief Transformation Officer and Interim CEO. "His ability to bridge the gap between high-level corporate strategy and 'boots-on-the-ground' execution is exactly what we need to accelerate our growth. We are fully aligned in our vision to make Denny’s the undisputed leader in the family dining space once again.”

Introducing Project Grand Slam: A 24-Month Roadmap

Under Bode’s leadership, Denny’s will focus on several key pillars to evolve the guest experience and maximize brand reach, including:

Culinary & Flavor Innovation

Enhanced Daypart Beverage Program

Catering & Bulk Solutions

America’s Diner 2.0 Remodels

Retail Brand Expansion

Digital Transformation





“With Project Grand Slam, we aren't just changing the menu, we are changing our trajectory. We are going to innovate in the kitchen, lean into the massive opportunity in catering and ensure our franchise partners have the support they need to deliver four-wall excellence every single day,” said Bode. “The future of Denny's is about being where our guests are – whether that’s in our dining rooms, through our mobile app or on their grocery shelves."

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

Media Contact

Denny’s Media Team

864-597-8005

media@dennys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed66d679-cb3d-428b-bdd0-fef722421b36