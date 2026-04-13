Smithsonian Journeys Launches DISCOVER Getaways

Washington D.C., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithsonian Journeys, the Smithsonian’s travel program and a recognized leader in enriching small group exploration, has launched DISCOVER Getaways, a new collection of 11 weeklong, all-inclusive journeys to exciting destinations across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas. Each multi-city journey is enriched with a robust schedule of guided activities and excursions, expert lectures, hands-on learning experiences and cultural encounters, all blended with free time for travelers to explore at their own pace.

Designed for discerning travelers with busy schedules, the itineraries create an environment of discovery, connection and shared learning, hallmarks of Smithsonian Journeys programs for over 55 years. Bookings are now open for departures beginning in February 2027. Each journey is limited to no more than 24 travelers, features convenient weekend departures and is accompanied by a Smithsonian Journeys Expert, a dedicated tour director and a team of knowledgeable local guides.

“Many of our guests, both longtime travelers and those newly discovering Smithsonian Journeys, tell us that the demands of work and family can make it challenging to find time for a truly meaningful escape,” said Walter Littlejohn III, senior vice president of Smithsonian Journeys. “In response, we distilled the very best of our guided land journeys into thoughtfully crafted, weeklong itineraries that deliver exceptional value, seamless planning and an extraordinary level of enrichment. With nearly every detail included, even airfare, these journeys feel effortless yet deeply rewarding. They invite travelers to step away from the everyday, even if just for a week, and immerse themselves in the richness, access and perspective that only Smithsonian Journeys can provide.”

Each DISCOVER Getaway includes:

A Smithsonian Journeys Expert, a distinguished scholar, scientist, or cultural specialist–who brings essential context, insight and depth to each destination.

a distinguished scholar, scientist, or cultural specialist–who brings essential context, insight and depth to each destination. International and/or internal airfare , incorporated for exceptional value and ease.

, incorporated for exceptional value and ease. Distinctive accommodations selected for exceptional quality, comfort, and location.

selected for exceptional quality, comfort, and location. A dedicated tour director , who ensures a seamless travel experience from start to finish.

, who ensures a seamless travel experience from start to finish. Well-paced daily activities and curated excursions , led by dynamic and knowledgeable local guides, complemented by thoughtfully planned free time for independent exploration.

, led by dynamic and knowledgeable local guides, complemented by thoughtfully planned free time for independent exploration. Most meals as noted in the itinerary (B-breakfast; L-lunch; R-reception; D-dinner).

as noted in the itinerary (B-breakfast; L-lunch; R-reception; D-dinner). Group airport transfers and on-tour transportation.

Pre-tour educational materials , including a curated reading list to enrich the journey.

, including a curated reading list to enrich the journey. Destination taxes and most gratuities.

Post-departure medical and dental coverage ($250,000 per person) and emergency assistance and transportation coverage ($1,000,000 per person).

2027 Itineraries

Discover Japan: Tokyo, Hakone, Kyoto

March 20–28; April 17–25; May 8–16; Sept. 18–26; Oct. 2–10; and Oct. 23–31, 2027.

Nine days starting at $8,184 per person, double occupancy. Includes air, taxes and fees.

Guests will explore Japan’s thrilling mix of old and new—bullet trains and Zen gardens, ancient temples and futuristic city streets—on a journey to two iconic capital cities and the tranquil mountains of Hakone. They will visit Tokyo’s oldest temple—and its eclectic markets—and gain insight into the culture of sumo. They will encounter timeless traditions of art and hospitality while staying at a ryokan near Mount Fuji, then experience Kyoto’s serene beauty from the Fushimi Inari shrine to the historic streets of Gion.

Discover the Galápagos: Historic Quito to Santa Cruz Island

May 1–8; May 8–15; June 5–12; July 3–10; Sept. 18–25; and Oct. 16–23, 2027

Eight days starting at $6,784 per person, double occupancy. Includes air, taxes and fees.

Guests will explore the incomparable Galápagos Islands by private yacht on a weeklong journey that begins in the historic heart of Quito. They can discover the charming churches and colonial architecture of this World Heritage site, then fly to the Galápagos to spend four unforgettable days encountering unusual species on nature walks and snorkeling excursions and sail to unique volcanic isles.

Discover Provence and the Côte d’Azur: France’s Mediterranean Charms

April 16–24; April 30–May 8; May 14–22; Sept. 24–Oct. 2; Oct. 8–16; and Oct. 22–30, 2027

Nine days starting at $5,997 per person, double occupancy. Includes air, taxes and fees.

A celebrated retreat since the Romans passed through, the South of France is famous for its pastel-colored towns, thyme-scented hills and stunning coastline. Participants will spend a week discovering the historic highlights of Provence, from the Papal Palace in Avignon to the ancient (and elegant) Pont du Gard. They will venture to the limestone crags of Les Baux and van Gogh’s haunts in Arles, then head for the Riviera to explore the delights of Nice and the glittering enclave of Monaco.

Discover Malta: Historic Treasures and Local Life

March 20–28; April 10–18; April 24–May 2; Sept. 25–Oct. 3; Oct. 16–24; and Nov. 6–14, 2027

Nine days starting at $5,774 per person, double occupancy. Includes air, taxes and fees.

Poised strategically between the eastern and western Mediterranean, the island nation of Malta is graced with sun-warmed stone cities, vivid reminders of ancient and medieval history, and a thriving local culture. Travelers will crisscross the archipelago, enjoying private palace tours, local cooking classes, jeep tours and harbor cruises. They will encounter baroque gems and megalithic tombs, then venture to stunning seaside cliffs as they discover the allure of one of Europe’s lesser-known gems.

Discover Turkey: Istanbul, Cappadocia, and Antalya

April 10–18; May 8–16; Sept. 11–19; Oct. 9–17; and Oct. 23–31, 2027

Nine days starting at $5,992 per person, double occupancy. Includes air, taxes and fees.

Guests will experience some of Turkey’s most captivating corners on a journey that begins with a three-night stay amid the iconic mosques and bustling bazaars of Istanbul. They will continue to Cappadocia to explore its intriguing moonscape of rock-hewn villages and whimsical fairy chimneys. Capping off the adventure in Antalya, they will discover ancient sites and picturesque medieval streets on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast.

Discover Morocco: Enchanting Medinas and Ancient Capitals

Feb. 20–28; March 13–21; April 10–18; Sept. 25–Oct. 3; Oct. 16–24; and Nov. 6–14, 2027

Nine days starting at $6,479 per person, double occupancy. Includes air, taxes and fees.

From its lively medinas to its enduring traditions, Morocco radiates with enduring traditions and graceful artistry. On a journey to all four of its imperial capitals, guests will weave through the bustling souks of Marrakech and Fez, where the modern and ancient intersect. They will venture into the medieval kasbah of Rabat, the Roman city of Volubilis and encounter vestiges of imperial grandeur in Meknes. They will meet artisans plying timeless crafts and spend time with local families, experiencing legendary Moroccan hospitality.

Discover Italy: Tuscany and Umbria

April 10–18; April 24–May 2; May 15–23; Sept. 18–26; Oct. 2–10; Oct. 16–24

Nine days starting at $5,074 per person, double occupancy. Includes air, taxes and fees.

Guests will settle into countryside properties in the cypress-dotted hills of Tuscany and Umbria and venture out to experience the world-renowned cities of Florence and Siena as well as medieval hilltop towns where time stands still. They will come face-to-face with art and architecture that changed history, from Michelangelo’s David to the ideal Renaissance town of Pienza. Guests will step into another century in San Gimignano and Perugia and sample local vintages along Chianti’s wine route.

Discover Jordan: Petra, Jerash, and the Dead Sea

Feb. 27–March 7; March 13–21; April 3–11; Oct. 2–10; Oct. 23–31; and Nov. 13–21, 2027

Nine days starting at $4,797 per person, double occupancy. Includes air, taxes and fees.

Steeped in history from biblical times to the Byzantine Empire, Jordan is home to ancient treasures and a vibrant modern-day culture. Guests can travel from the bustling streets of Amman to Jerash to wander its remarkably preserved Roman ruins. At Mount Nebo, they can marvel at intricate mosaics and sweeping views, then continue to the incomparable Petra, where a narrow canyon leads to a mystical city carved out of red rock. They can cap off the adventure with a float in the Dead Sea.

Discover Normandy and the Loire Valley: France Past and Present

April 17–25; May 1–9; Sept. 4–12; Sept. 18–26; and Oct. 2–10, 2027

Nine days starting at $5,397 per person, double occupancy. Includes air, taxes and fees.

Centuries of history come alive on a weeklong adventure through two beloved regions of France. Travelers can trace the story of Joan of Arc through the medieval streets of Rouen and explore the D-Day landing sites and World War II monuments along the Normandy coast. Then it is off to the Loire Valley, where they will pick up the story of Joan of Arc in Orléans—a city she famously liberated—and discover Renaissance châteaux and local wines.

Discover Switzerland: Across the Bernese Alps

May 15–23; June 5–13; June 26–July 4; Aug. 28–Sept. 5; Sept. 11–19; and Sept. 25–Oct. 3, 2027

Nine days starting at $7,592 per person, double occupancy. Includes air, taxes and fees.

Home to iconic peaks like the Jungfrau, Switzerland’s Bernese Alps harbor timeless mountain villages set amid spectacular scenery. From lakeside Lucerne, guests will ascend to fabled Grindelwald to take in extraordinary views from the “top of Europe” and hike through the dramatic Lauterbrunnen Valley. They will encounter glaciers, waterfalls and pristine Alpine lakes and ride the world’s steepest cogwheel train. Then they will descend into Swiss wine country on their way to Lausanne, on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Discover Alaska: Fairbanks Under the Northern Lights

Feb. 24–March 2; March 3–9; March 10–16; March 17–23; March 24–30; and March 31–April 6, 2027

Seven days starting at $6,297 per person, double occupancy. Includes air, taxes and fees.

Travelers will experience the pristine wilderness of America’s northern frontier as they travel from Anchorage into Alaska’s interior in pursuit of nature’s most spectacular light show: the aurora borealis. Between nighttime viewing sessions, they will cruise Prince William Sound alongside otters and sea lions, don crampons for a glacier walk and ride a train past the peaks of Denali National Park. They can walk among reindeer outside Fairbanks and strap in for a dogsled ride pulled by Iditarod huskies.

To book DISCOVER Getaways, visit the Smithsonian Journeys website or call 1-855-330-1542.

About Smithsonian Journeys

Smithsonian Journeys is a global leader in cultural travel, offering unique, small-group, expert-led trips on all seven continents. It offers guided land journeys, river cruises, small-ship cruises, active journeys, cultural stays, private jet trips, and tailor-made journeys for the independent traveler. Smithsonian Journeys is part of Smithsonian Enterprises, a division of the Smithsonian Institution that oversees the Institution’s commercial activities, including the Smithsonian Channel; the retail operation, which includes 35 museum and airport stores and food concessions; Smithsonian magazine, which reaches more than 8 million monthly readers; Smithsonianstore.com, an E-Commerce business; consumer and education licensing; and books. For more information, visit www.SmithsonianJourneys.org or call 855-330-1542.

About the Smithsonian

Since its founding in 1846, the Smithsonian Institution has been committed to inspiring generations through knowledge and discovery. It is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, consisting of 21 museums, the National Zoological Park, education centers, research facilities, cultural centers, libraries and gardens. Two of the 21 museums—the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum—are in the early planning stages. The total number of objects, works of art and specimens at the Smithsonian is about 157 million. To commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, the Smithsonian is hosting a full slate of special exhibitions, festivals and public events, including the completion of the National Air and Space Museum’s renovation, which opened to the public 50 years ago for the nation’s bicentennial.

Contact Info



Maureen Poschman

maureen@promocommunications.com

+1 970-948-3176