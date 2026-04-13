New York, USA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market in the US to Grow at 13.2% CAGR During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) Owing to the Emergence of Drug Classes Such as TSLP Inhibitors, Glucocorticoid Receptor Agonists, and Immunomodulators | DelveInsight

The eosinophilic esophagitis market is witnessing steady growth, primarily driven by the increasing awareness leading to standardized diagnosis and high relapse rates that continue to fuel ongoing treatment demand. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Tezepelumab (TEZSPIRE) (AstraZeneca and Amgen), APT-1011 (fluticasone propionate) (Ellodi Pharmaceuticals), IRL201104 (Revolo Biotherapeutics), Vonoprazan (VOQUEZNA) (Phathom Pharmaceuticals), and others will further propel the market growth.

Recently published Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, eosinophilic esophagitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Summary

The market size for eosinophilic esophagitis was found to be USD 647 million in the US in 2025.

in the US in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest eosinophilic esophagitis treatment market size in 2025, i.e 72% , compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2025, Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs) treatment for EoE generated approximately USD 346 million in revenue across the 7MM countries.

in revenue across the 7MM countries. In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of eosinophilic esophagitis in 2025, with around 512,000 cases; these numbers are expected to increase during the forecast period.

cases; these numbers are expected to increase during the forecast period. Key eosinophilic esophagitis companies, including AstraZeneca, Amgen, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Uniquity Bio, EsoCap AG, DBV Technologies, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, and others, are actively working on innovative eosinophilic esophagitis drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative eosinophilic esophagitis drugs. Some of the key eosinophilic esophagitis therapies in clinical trials include Tezepelumab (TEZSPIRE), APT-1011 (fluticasone propionate), IRL201104, Vonoprazan (VOQUEZNA), Solrikitug (NSI-8226), ESO-101, Viaskin milk (DBV-135), EP-104GI, and others. These novel eosinophilic esophagitis therapies are anticipated to enter the eosinophilic esophagitis market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Discover eosinophilic esophagitis market size 2036 @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/eosinophilic-esophagitis-market





Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market

Rising EoE Diagnosed Prevalence: There were nearly 511,000 diagnosed cases of EoE in the US in 2025. Due to increased disease awareness and standardized diagnostic criteria, this number is projected to increase by 2036, highlighting a continuing trend in diagnosed prevalence that may be influenced by improved surveillance and management practices over time.

There were nearly 511,000 diagnosed cases of EoE in the US in 2025. Due to increased disease awareness and standardized diagnostic criteria, this number is projected to increase by 2036, highlighting a continuing trend in diagnosed prevalence that may be influenced by improved surveillance and management practices over time. Growing Burden of Allergic Disorders: The surge in food and environmental allergies, key triggers of EoE, is significantly fueling market demand. Conditions like atopic disorders and chronic respiratory diseases further increase susceptibility, driving diagnosis and treatment rates.

The surge in food and environmental allergies, key triggers of EoE, is significantly fueling market demand. Conditions like atopic disorders and chronic respiratory diseases further increase susceptibility, driving diagnosis and treatment rates. Improved Diagnostics and Awareness: Advancements in diagnostic techniques such as endoscopy and biopsy, along with increasing awareness among healthcare professionals, are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis, expanding the treated patient population.

Advancements in diagnostic techniques such as endoscopy and biopsy, along with increasing awareness among healthcare professionals, are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis, expanding the treated patient population. Evolving Competitive Landscape in EoE Therapeutics: The dynamics of the EoE market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Tezepelumab (TEZSPIRE) (AstraZeneca and Amgen), APT-1011 (fluticasone propionate) (Ellodi Pharmaceuticals), IRL201104 (Revolo Biotherapeutics), Vonoprazan (VOQUEZNA) (Phathom Pharmaceuticals), Solrikitug (NSI-8226) (Uniquity Bio), ESO-101 (EsoCap AG), Viaskin milk (DBV-135) (DBV Technologies), EP-104GI (Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals), and others.

The dynamics of the EoE market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as (AstraZeneca and Amgen), (Ellodi Pharmaceuticals), (Revolo Biotherapeutics), (Phathom Pharmaceuticals), (Uniquity Bio), (EsoCap AG), (DBV Technologies), (Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals), and others. Next-Generation Delivery Approaches: Diverse and innovative delivery approaches address key limitations of existing therapies, including EP-104GI’s once-yearly submucosal injection, which may significantly reduce treatment burden and improve adherence.

Diverse and innovative delivery approaches address key limitations of existing therapies, including EP-104GI’s once-yearly submucosal injection, which may significantly reduce treatment burden and improve adherence. APT-1011’s First-Mover Edge with Fast Track Designation: APT-1011’s FTD positions it for potentially faster review and earlier market entry, creating first-mover advantage among next-generation therapies.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that emerging therapies that reduce dosing frequency or improve ease of administration may capture patients with adherence challenges or inadequate response to current options.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Analysis

First-line management of EoE generally begins with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) , though a substantial proportion of patients fail to achieve sufficient symptom control.

, though a substantial proportion of patients fail to achieve sufficient symptom control. Consequently, treatment often escalates to swallowed topical corticosteroids or biologics, along with non-drug interventions such as elimination diets and esophageal dilation, underscoring the importance of a multimodal therapeutic strategy.

At present, three therapies are approved for EoE: budesonide oral dispersible tablets ( JORVEZA ) (Europe, 2018, for adults), dupilumab ( DUPIXENT ), the first and only biologic (US, 2022; approved for patients aged ≥1 year and also in Europe), and budesonide oral suspension ( EOHILIA ) (US, 2024, for patients aged ≥11 years).

) (Europe, 2018, for adults), dupilumab ( ), the first and only biologic (US, 2022; approved for patients aged ≥1 year and also in Europe), and budesonide oral suspension ( ) (US, 2024, for patients aged ≥11 years). A robust pipeline is being advanced by companies such as AstraZeneca, Amgen, Uniquity Bio, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, EsoCap, and Revolo Biotherapeutics , among others, with candidates expected to significantly influence the EoE market over the forecast period.

, among others, with candidates expected to significantly influence the EoE market over the forecast period. Prominent mechanisms under evaluation include thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors (e.g., TEZSPIRE, Solrikitug), glucocorticoid receptor agonists (APT-1011, ESO-101, EP-104GI), and immunomodulators (e.g., IRL201104).

(e.g., TEZSPIRE, Solrikitug), (APT-1011, ESO-101, EP-104GI), and (e.g., IRL201104). Many investigational therapies have secured Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the US FDA, including VELSIPITY, TEZSPIRE, APT-1011, ESO-101, and IRL201104. Notably, APT-1011 is the only candidate to have received Fast Track Designation (FTD) and is anticipated to be among the first to enter the market, offering a potential competitive advantage.

(ODD) from the US FDA, including VELSIPITY, TEZSPIRE, APT-1011, ESO-101, and IRL201104. Notably, APT-1011 is the only candidate to have received and is anticipated to be among the first to enter the market, offering a potential competitive advantage. Despite clinical setbacks for AstraZeneca’s FASENRA and Celldex’s barzolvolimab, agents such as Allakos’s lirentelimab have gained momentum and are emerging as key contenders to compete with DUPIXENT in the evolving EoE treatment landscape.

Learn more about the EoE approved drugs list @ Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment Market

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Competitive Landscape

Some of the eosinophilic esophagitis drugs under development include Tezepelumab (TEZSPIRE) (AstraZeneca and Amgen), APT-1011 (fluticasone propionate) (Ellodi Pharmaceuticals), IRL201104 (Revolo Biotherapeutics), Vonoprazan (VOQUEZNA) (Phathom Pharmaceuticals), Solrikitug (NSI-8226) (Uniquity Bio), ESO-101 (EsoCap AG), Viaskin milk (DBV-135) (DBV Technologies), EP-104GI (Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals), and others.

AstraZeneca and Amgen’s Tezepelumab is a novel monoclonal antibody. It targets thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), an upstream epithelial cytokine that plays a central role in triggering and sustaining multiple inflammatory pathways. By inhibiting TSLP, tezepelumab addresses the underlying drivers of allergic, eosinophilic, and other epithelial inflammatory responses associated with conditions such as severe asthma and Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP), along with other related disorders.

In its Q3 2025 update presented in November 2025, AstraZeneca indicated that results from the CROSSING trial evaluating tezepelumab in Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) are expected in the latter half of 2026. Earlier, in October 2021, the therapy received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for EoE treatment.

Ellodi Pharmaceuticals’ APT-1011 is an innovative, once-daily orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) developed to deliver fluticasone propionate directly to the esophageal lining, providing localized anti-inflammatory effects while minimizing systemic exposure. Following the successful outcomes of the FLUTE 1 (Phase IIb) and FLUTE 2 (Phase III) trials, the FLUTE 3 study, a second Phase III trial, is currently underway.

In May 2024, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals presented findings from the FLUTE-2 Phase III trial at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting, highlighting the efficacy of APT-1011 in EoE. The therapy has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency, along with Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the FDA in 2021. These designations were supported by clinical data demonstrating histological remission, symptomatic relief after 12 weeks of induction therapy, and sustained benefits over long-term treatment.

Revolo Biotherapeutics’ IRL201104 represents a first-in-class peptide designed to re-establish immune balance by modulating both regulatory and effector immune pathways. In August 2025, Revolo Biotherapeutics announced plans to fast-track the clinical development of a sublingual tablet formulation of IRL201104, administered under the tongue.

The anticipated launch of these emerging eosinophilic esophagitis therapies are poised to transform the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge eosinophilic esophagitis therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the eosinophilic esophagitis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about novel treatments for EoE, visit @ Eosinophilic Esophagitis Medication

Recent Developments in the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market

In January 2026, Phantom Pharmaceuticals anticipates topline data in 2027 from its Phase II clinical trial (pHalcon-EoE-201) in patients with EoE.

anticipates topline data in 2027 from its Phase II clinical trial (pHalcon-EoE-201) in patients with EoE. In January 2026, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals announced positive 12-week and 36-week tissue health data from its ongoing Phase Ib/IIa part of the RESOLVE trial evaluating EP-104GI for the treatment of EoE.

announced positive 12-week and 36-week tissue health data from its ongoing Phase Ib/IIa part of the RESOLVE trial evaluating EP-104GI for the treatment of EoE. In November 2025, the second set of 52-week follow-up data from the ongoing Phase Ib/IIa RESOLVE trial evaluating a single administration of EP-104GI was announced for the treatment of EoE.

the second set of 52-week follow-up data from the ongoing Phase Ib/IIa RESOLVE trial evaluating a single administration of EP-104GI was announced for the treatment of EoE. In November 2025, the first patient had been dosed in its Phase II clinical trial (pHalcon-EoE-201) evaluating vonoprazan tablets as an investigational treatment for EoE in adults.

What is Eosinophilic Esophagitis?

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory disease of the esophagus characterized by the accumulation of eosinophils in the esophageal lining. It is primarily triggered by food allergens and, in some cases, environmental allergens, leading to symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, food impaction, chest discomfort, and persistent heartburn that does not respond well to conventional acid-suppressive therapies. Over time, untreated EoE can cause esophageal remodeling, including fibrosis and strictures, which further impair swallowing. The condition is commonly associated with other atopic disorders such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, and eczema. Diagnosis typically involves endoscopic evaluation and biopsy, while management includes dietary modifications, proton pump inhibitors, and topical corticosteroids to reduce inflammation and prevent disease progression.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The eosinophilic esophagitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current eosinophilic esophagitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the EU4 and the UK, individuals over the age of 18 were the most affected by Eosinophilic Esophagitis, with approximately 395,000 cases reported in 2025.

The eosinophilic esophagitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Gender-specific Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Age-specific Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Treated Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Download the report to understand current treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis @ Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment Options

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market CAGR (US) 13.2% Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Size in 2025 (US) USD 647 Million Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Companies AstraZeneca, Amgen, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Uniquity Bio, EsoCap AG, DBV Technologies, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Takeda, and others Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapies Tezepelumab (TEZSPIRE), APT-1011 (fluticasone propionate), IRL201104, Vonoprazan (VOQUEZNA), Solrikitug (NSI-8226), ESO-101, Viaskin milk (DBV-135), EP-104GI, DUPIXENT, JORVEZA, EOHILIA, and others

Scope of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapeutic Assessment: Eosinophilic Esophagitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Eosinophilic Esophagitis current marketed and emerging therapies Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about eosinophilic esophagitis drugs in development @ Eosinophilic Esophagitis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Key Insights 2 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Mechanism of Action [MoA] and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share of EoE by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of EoE by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Eosinophilic Esophagitis 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Symptoms 7.3 Causes and Risk Factors 7.4 Pathophysiology 7.5 Diagnosis 7.6 Diagnostic Guidelines 8 Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis 9 Eosinophilic Esophagitis: 7MM Analysis 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of EoE in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of EoE in the United States 9.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of EoE in the United States 9.4.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of EoE in the United States 9.4.4 Total Treated Cases of EoE in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Eosinophilic Esophagitis 11 Marketed Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapies 11.1 Competitive Landscape: Marketed Therapies 11.2 Dupilumab (DUPIXENT): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Clinical Development 11.2.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.7 Analyst’s View 11.3 Budesonide ODT (JORVEZA): Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH 11.4 Budesonide Oral Suspension (EOHILIA): Takeda 12 Emerging Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapies 12.1 Competitive Landscape: Emerging Therapies 12.2 Tezepelumab (TEZSPIRE): AstraZeneca and Amgen 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Analyst’s View 12.3 APT-1011 (fluticasone propionate): Ellodi Pharmaceuticals 12.4 IRL201104: Revolo Biotherapeutics 12.5 Vonoprazan (VOQUEZNA): Phathom Pharmaceuticals 12.6 Solrikitug (NSI-8226): Uniquity Bio 12.7 ESO-101: EsoCap AG 12.8 Viaskin milk (DBV-135): DBV technologies 12.9 EP-104GI: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals 13 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.1 Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Forecast Assumptions 13.2 Total Market Size of EOE in the 7MM 13.3 Total Market Size of EOE by Therapies in the 7MM 13.4 The United States Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market 13.4.1 Total Market Size of EOE in the United States 13.4.2 Total Market Size of EOE by Therapies in the United States 13.5 EU4 and the UK Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market 13.6 Japan Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market 14 Unmet Needs of Eosinophilic Esophagitis 15 SWOT Analysis of Eosinophilic Esophagitis 16 KOL Views of Eosinophilic Esophagitis 16.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 17 Market Access and Reimbursement of Eosinophilic Esophagitis 17.1 The US 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of EoE Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report Methodology

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