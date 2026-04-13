PharmaCorp Announces Investor Relations Agreement

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce it has entered into a public listing services agreement (the “Agreement”) with LodeRock Advisors Inc. (“LodeRock”) to provide the Corporation with investor relations services, with a primary focus on developing and executing a 12‑month investor relations strategy, advising senior management on investor‑related matters, and maintaining strong relationships with analysts, investors, and the broader investment community. LodeRock will also serve as the primary investor contact, manage investor messaging and presentation materials, coordinate external reporting with finance teams, and provide timely market intelligence and feedback.

Pursuant to the Agreement, LodeRock have agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Corporation in exchange for a monthly fee of $10,000 for the first six months and $12,500 thereafter. The fees are payable monthly and are subject to increase by 2.5% on the first anniversary of the Agreement. The Agreement will terminate upon the fulfillment of the services or by either party upon 90 days written notice. LodeRock has an arm’s length relationship with the Corporation, and has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Corporation or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The address, email, and telephone number for LodeRock is as follows:

LodeRock Advisors Inc.

1 Toronto Street, Suite 202

Toronto ON M5C 2V6

416-526-1563

ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates seven PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

info@pharmacorprx.ca

Tel: (306) 536-3771

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” regarding the Corporation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: any anticipated benefits for the services of LodeRock, and the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Agreement. This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Corporation and on assumptions the Corporation believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the potential benefits of the Agreement and the services of LodeRock and the final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the Agreement. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Corporation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.