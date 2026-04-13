BIOSTAR PARTNERS WITH NETIO TECHNOLOGIES TO SHOWCASE EDGE AI SOLUTIONS AT JAPAN IT WEEK SPRING 2026

Taipei, TAIPEI, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, industrial motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today is excited to announce its joint participation with Netio Technologies, a Taiwan-based IPC solution provider, at Japan IT Week Spring 2026, taking place from April 8 to April 10 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.



Visitors can find BIOSTAR and Netio at West Hall 3, 4F, Booth W20-22, where both companies will showcase their latest innovations in industrial edge computing, connectivity, and on-site AI processing solutions designed for modern industrial environments.



BIOSTAR & Netio at Japan IT Week





BIOSTAR is showcasing its EdgeComp MU-N150 platform, integrated with Netio’s 10BASE-T1L Single-Pair Ethernet technology, to enable long-distance industrial communication with simplified cabling. Supporting communication distances of up to 1 kilometer, the solution transmits both data and power through a single cable, reducing wiring complexity and improving deployment efficiency for distributed edge devices. The combined solution is well-suited for industrial IoT environments where reliable long-distance connectivity is essential.



At the heart of the showcase are the EdgeComp MS-NANX and MS-NANO, leveraging the state-of-the-art NVIDIA Jetson platform. Powered by the Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules respectively, these compact, high-performance edge computers are specifically engineered to handle complex AI workloads directly at the edge. Designed for ultimate reliability in industrial environments, they provide the robust computing power required for real-time data processing, significantly reducing latency and bandwidth usage.



Furthermore, BIOSTAR is also showcasing the BIW88-AHS motherboard, integrated into a robust 4U AI workstation designed for on-site AI computing. The system enables real-time data processing at the edge, reducing reliance on cloud-based infrastructure and allowing for significantly faster response times. By bringing AI capabilities closer to the data source, it supports applications that require immediate analysis and efficient decision-making in industrial and commercial environments.





To illustrate these capabilities, the booth features a live demonstration of the workstation powering an advanced Knowledge Management (KM) and intelligent online customer service system. This on-premise AI application expertly streamlines complex corporate tasks, including ISO document management, rapid information retrieval, and internal audit support, delivering highly secure and automated operations directly at the edge.



Through its collaboration with Netio Technologies, BIOSTAR is presenting integrated edge computing solutions that combine platform hardware with advanced connectivity technologies. This joint showcase highlights a practical approach to supporting industrial applications that require reliable communication and localized data processing. Visitors can explore these solutions at the booth, demonstrating BIOSTAR’s continued focus on industrial edge and AI computing development.





BIOSTAR invites industry professionals, partners, and innovators to visit its booth at Japan IT Week Spring 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight from April 8 to April 10 at West Hall 3, 4F, Booth W20-22, and discover how its edge computing and AI technologies support modern industrial applications.



BIOSTAR 40 Anniversary Video





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ABOUT BIOSTAR



BIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

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