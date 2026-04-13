Zanskar and CC Power Sign GEODE Agreement to Prospect for Undiscovered Geothermal Resources in California

Zanskar to bring its AI-native discovery platform to the leading U.S. state for geothermal energy.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zanskar , the first AI-native geothermal energy company, has signed a Geothermal Exploration, Offtake and Development Engagement (GEODE) Agreement with California Community Power (CC Power). CC Power is a joint powers authority representing nine California CCAs interested in promoting better and more effective geothermal growth in the state. Zanskar will use its market-leading prospecting toolkit to locate new utility-scale geothermal resources across California ISO’s balancing authority area, and through the GEODE agreement, CC Power and its CCA members will have the opportunity to support the development of Zanskar’s greenfield geothermal projects and procure power from them.

The agreement extends Zanskar’s leading, multi-gigawatt geothermal pipeline into California, a state with immense potential for the underground energy source. Zanskar is bringing its repeatable approach to geothermal discovery and development to build geothermal power plants in California that will have a profound, long-term impact on local communities and California’s electric grid by delivering clean, firm baseload power to the Golden State.

“All over the country, we’re seeing unprecedented demand for reliable, baseload power. California is no exception, with growing pressure on the grid driven by rapid electrification and aging power infrastructure,” said Ryan McGraw, Chief Development Officer at Zanskar. “California has made a clear goal to be powered by 100% clean energy by 2045, and Zanskar can help deliver. We’re grateful for the partnership with CC Power to explore how we can deploy geothermal to provide around-the-clock reliability that is crucial to offsetting California’s rising demands with clean, firm baseload power.”

“Geothermal energy offers a renewable resource that can provide valuable round-the-clock reliability that cannot be provided by California’s existing portfolio of wind, solar, and battery resources,” said Alexander Morris, General Manager of CC Power. “The GEODE Agreement with Zanskar allows CC Power and our members to thoughtfully build a relationship with a geothermal developer who is advancing innovative technologies for unlocking incremental geothermal capacity within California that supports local reliability, jobs, and investment. The GEODE Agreement provides mutual benefits in advancing technology and project development towards the goal of new geothermal power plants here in California that will benefit our member agencies in serving the clean energy and reliability needs of their local communities.”

Zanskar has built a repeatable approach to geothermal targeting, as demonstrated by the company’s success in Nevada with projects including Pumpernickel and Big Blind , the first blind geothermal site discovered in 30+ years. Through continued partnerships and strategic agreements such as this one, Zanskar will continue to scale faster and further, finding hidden geothermal energy sources across the Western U.S. and California.

About Zanskar

Zanskar is the first AI-native geothermal energy company using AI to transform how we find, assess, and deliver geothermal energy. Combining artificial intelligence, modern drilling, and computational geoscience, Zanskar is expanding the frontier of American geothermal discovery, unlocking value from hidden, forgotten, or underutilized geothermal fields. Following the historic turnaround of Lightning Dock in New Mexico, now the site of the most productive pumped geothermal well in the United States, and record-breaking discoveries at Pumpernickel and Big Blind in Nevada, Zanskar is showing that geothermal can be predictable, profitable, and massively scalable. Zanskar is actively deploying this model across a growing portfolio of newly discovered or overlooked sites to develop, build, own, and operate high-grade geothermal assets as a foundational component of the modern grid. Learn more: https://www.zanskar.com/

About California Community Power

California Community Power is a joint powers authority comprised of nine California CCAs. CC Power combines its member CCAs’ buying power, representing about 12% of the CAISO’s load, to procure new, cost-effective, clean energy and reliability resources to continue advancing local and state climate goals. CC Power members represent 2.7 million customers across 112 municipalities spanning from Humboldt County to Santa Barbara County. Learn more at www.cacommunitypower.org .

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