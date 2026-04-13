Balance Your Plate with Produce, Protein and Whole Grains

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Making health-conscious decisions with your at-home menu doesn’t have to be complicated, but it does require commitment and a little more foresight at the grocery store. Simple adjustments to overall eating patterns, like building your plate around produce, powerful proteins and whole grains, can encourage better health.

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Nutritious meal-planning can be easy, affordable and delicious – and it all starts with a little balance. Consider this advice from the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good initiative, nationally sponsored by the Egg Nutrition Center, to adequately round out a healthy plate.

Fill Half Your Plate with Fruits and Veggies

Loaded with nutrients, fresh produce is a perfect place to start each plate. Fill about half your plate with combinations of bananas, strawberries, blueberries, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots and more of your favorites. To boost variety with each meal, look for fruit and veggie blends or step out of your usual routine and try something new.

Grocery tip: Frozen fruits and veggies are often cheaper and just as delicious as their fresh counterparts. It’s frozen right after it’s picked, locking in freshness for a longer shelf life. Just be sure to avoid products with added salt or sugar.

Carve Out a Quarter of the Plate for Powerful Proteins

Healthy food isn’t just fuel. It should be easy and nourish you, too. Look for versatile solutions that provide a protein power-up like skinless chicken breast, no-salt-added beans, low-sodium tuna, tofu or eggs.

High-quality protein from foods, along with a balanced diet and regular exercise, can help support the muscles in your body. Eggs are an example, along with lean animal protein and some plant-based proteins. According to the American Heart Association’s guidelines, healthy people can include up to one whole egg daily, and up to seven per week, as part of a heart-healthy diet. For older adults with normal cholesterol, two eggs per day is acceptable.

Eggs deliver both protein and choline, nutrients that help support growing brains and bodies, especially early in life. In fact, many Americans don’t get enough choline, a critical nutrient for supporting brain development, memory and mood.

Grocery tip: Stock up on proteins that offer both versatility and affordability, helping you cook multiple meals per week without putting a dent in your wallet. Eggs are a perfect example as they can be used at any meal, not just breakfast – try them in wraps or omelets in the morning, hard-boil them to go with a lunchtime salad or add to a frittata at dinner.

Save a Corner for Whole Grains

Finally, fill that last quarter of the plate with ready-to-go whole grains, many of which provide dietary fiber that can support a healthy heart and healthy digestion. Conversely, most refined grains contain little or no fiber.

Examples of whole grains include barley, brown rice, corn, oatmeal, rolled or steel-cut oats, popcorn, quinoa, sorghum and wild rice, along with products labeled “whole grain” or “whole wheat” like bread or pasta.

Grocery tip: Look for whole grains that can make mealtime a cinch. Corn tortillas, instant oats and even popcorn can help you create nutritious plates and better-for-you snacks with the snap of your fingers. Try keeping packets of pre-cooked brown rice on hand to bulk up favorite dishes or toss with leftovers to round out a healthy plate.

Visit Heart.org to discover more nutrition guidance for heart-healthy meals.

3 Tips to Complement a Healthy, Balanced Plate

Nutrition isn’t just about what’s on your plate – it’s also about what’s next to it and how much is on it. Pair a balanced meal with this advice to help take healthy eating to the next level.

Stay Hydrated

If it’s not already a habit, add a glass of water to each meal. Staying hydrated helps your heart pump blood throughout the body, get rid of waste and regulate body temperature. While water is the best source of hydration, water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables can also play a role.

Watch Portion Sizes

Pay attention to suggested servings from your favorite food groups. For example, one slice of whole-grain bread, 1/2 cup of cooked pasta and two ounces of cheese (about the size of a domino) are the suggested serving sizes for these popular foods.

You can serve and eat smaller portions by:

When cooking at home, offer the proper serving size to each family member then put extra food away for leftovers.

When dining out, skip appetizers and split your meal with a friend or partner.

Avoid eating while watching TV or at your computer. It may be harder to control how much you’re eating if you’re not paying full attention.

Mindfully measure out your snacks – even fruits and veggies – into appropriate portions before serving instead of helping yourself directly from the bag or box.





Limit Salt

While sodium supports vital functions like controlling your body’s fluid balance, excess sodium in your bloodstream pulls water into the blood vessels, increasing the amount of blood inside them and thus increasing blood pressure. More than 70% of the sodium people eat comes from packaged, prepared and restaurant foods due to salt added for flavoring, stabilizing, preserving and reducing bacterial risk, according to the American Heart Association.

Cutting back on sodium can help reduce the rise in blood pressure that occurs as you age, even if you don’t have high blood pressure now. It may also help reduce the risk of heart attack, heart failure, kidney disease and more.

Try cooking more meals at home where you can control sodium intake, flavoring foods with herbs and spices instead of table salt and rinsing canned beans and vegetables to wash away excess sodium.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (family preparing meal)

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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