The Children’s Place, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of The Children’s Place, Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE). The investigation focuses on The Children’s Place’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased The Children’s Place securities?

If you purchased The Children’s Place securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 10, 2026, The Children’s Place reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2026. Among other things, the Company disclosed that full-year gross margin decreased 320 basis points to 29.9%, caused primarily by an increase in inventory reserves (200 bps), the impact of higher tariffs on the Company’s product (140 bps), and a higher penetration of markdown sales and dilutions (70 bps), partially offset by favorable product costs (100 bps).

Following this disclosure, The Children’s Place’s stock price declined, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether The Children’s Place complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in The Children’s Place stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com .

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com