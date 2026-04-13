EdTech Startup Sedifly Appoints Harvard Alumnus George Baxter as Head of US Consulting

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based EdTech startup Sedifly has appointed seasoned educational consultant Mr. George Baxter as its Head of US Consulting. The move follows the company’s recent hire of Mr. Patrick C. , an alumnus of the University of Cambridge with over a decade of pedagogical experience, as Vice President of Student and Career Development. The two appointments underline Sedifly’s growth and its focus on strengthening its academic arm.





Mr. Baxter brings over a decade of experience in college admissions consulting. He was among the first dozen strategy consultants at the world’s largest education consulting firm which now employs over 2,000 people. There, he was one of its first three department heads, responsible for EMEA and the Americas, and led both US and UK admissions consulting teams before later taking on a sales and business development role.

A graduate of Harvard University (B.A.) and University College London (M.Sc.), Mr. Baxter has worked with over 500 students on an individual basis, and thousands more in a group setting. He has helped his students secure acceptances at every Ivy League college, as well as schools such as Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Oxford, and University of Cambridge, among others.





“The industry knows George to be among the top educational consultants globally,” said Mr. Joash Lee , Founder and CEO of Sedifly.

“As one of the pioneers in the field since its early days, George played a pivotal role in shaping the industry, and there’s no doubt our students are in good hands,” Mr. Lee added.

Mr. Baxter said the opportunity to join Sedifly comes at a time the education landscape is shifting toward personalized and scalable models.

“Educational consulting has historically been out of reach for most students because of the high price tag, and I believe that all students deserve the chance to access an education that can change their lives,” said Mr. Baxter.

He said he was drawn to Sedifly because of its culture, mission, and tech-enabled platform combining personalized mentorship with scale.

“When there’s a significant opportunity to make high-quality guidance accessible to students who would’ve otherwise not had it, I want to be on the frontline. I’m particularly excited to be joining Sedifly during such a period of high growth,” Mr. Baxter added.

Mr. Baxter will report directly to Sedifly’s CEO and work closely with the company’s Executive Leadership Team to lead its US Consulting division. He will be responsible for training and development, internal frameworks, curriculum, student growth, and service delivery.

His addition marks a critical step in Sedifly’s journey as it captures the Singapore market, with plans to expand within Southeast Asia and move beyond just educational consulting in the coming months. This started with the launch of GREENHOUSE by Sedifly — a high-touch program designed for global students to thrive not just in college but also in their careers through a series of curated educational experiences. These include private retreats with former Ivy League admissions officers and intimate dinners with Fortune 500 CEOs at the World Economic Forum.

The startup has made strong progress since its founding less than a year ago. Through its proprietary “Aptitude Cultivation” framework, 100% of its students got into at least one of their top five college choices, all Global Top 20 universities. Sedifly is on track to gross over US$1 million by the end of 2026 while maintaining profitability backed by its 3x oversubscribed pre-seed round. It has already exceeded half a million dollars in cumulative revenue and funding. The company has also obtained institutional backing from Enterprise Singapore (Singapore government agency), Pollinate, and Ngee Ann Polytechnic through non-dilutive grants, and formed distribution partnerships with established education groups such as Lumiere Education.

To support its expansion plans, Sedifly has assembled a Board of Advisors consisting of senior investors globally from venture capital to asset management backgrounds who collectively oversee billions of assets; full details to follow in an official announcement. Sedifly’s Board of Advisors will complement its Board of Directors, Mr. Daniel Ding and Ms. Jessie Lim , a real estate veteran with over US$4 billion in investments and a senior executive at a public company overseeing over US$2 billion in revenue, respectively, to catalyze growth.

As Sedifly scales across the globe and continues to invest in its talent, systems, and outcomes, it’s an up-and-coming player in the EdTech space to watch.

About Sedifly:

Sedifly is a global EdTech firm based in Singapore that helps students access top colleges and prepare for their careers through mentorship-driven strategies, academic enrichment, and long-term profile development.

Visit www.sedifly.com for more information.

Public Relations Team

pr@sedifly.com

+65 8774 7605

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Sedifly Pte. Ltd. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c6ec5ed-6780-43c0-894f-f59cb675439f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98437450-2508-471e-8cab-91321a66e1f0