Industry-Wide Memory Constraints Grow as AI-Driven Supply Shift Reshapes Market

Bannockburn, Illinois, USA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence is consuming a growing share of the world’s memory supply, leaving electronics manufacturers across industries facing longer lead times, rising prices, and increasing uncertainty, according to a new report released today from the Global Electronics Association. The report, The Memory Squeeze: How AI-Driven Capacity Reallocation Is Reshaping Memory Supply for Electronics Manufacturers, highlights a structural shift in the global memory market that is tightening supply and increasing costs across the electronics industry.

Rising demand for High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), driven by rapid AI and data center expansion, is pulling manufacturing capacity away from conventional Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND technology. Unlike past cycles, this represents a sustained reallocation of supply, not a temporary disruption.

Survey data shows:

62% of manufacturers report constrained availability or extended lead times

82% report rising prices, including 33% citing significant increases

Just 14% expect conditions to improve in the next six months

While 94% of companies cite they can still source memory, most face limitations that complicate production planning and increase costs.

Why This Shift Matters

Memory is a critical input across electronics manufacturing, and prolonged constraints are now impacting product timelines, margins, and design flexibility. The findings underscore that traditional procurement strategies are losing effectiveness as a small number of AI-driven buyers absorb a growing share of global supply.

Drawing on direct industry data, the Global Electronics Association positions this shift as a fundamental reordering of memory markets, requiring manufacturers to adopt more strategic sourcing, diversified supply relationships, and greater design adaptability. The shift is affecting products ranging from smartphones and laptops to vehicles, industrial systems, and medical devices, where memory is a critical component.

“AI isn’t just increasing demand, it’s reshaping who gets access to critical inputs. This is a fundamental reprioritization of memory in the global electronics ecosystem,” said Shawn DuBravac, chief economist, Global Electronics Association. “As a result, manufacturers outside the AI supply chain are competing in a more constrained and less predictable market. This isn’t a short-term imbalance; it signals a longer-term shift where flexibility in design and supply strategy becomes a competitive differentiator.”

Industry analysts expect pressure on DRAM and NAND supply to continue through 2026 as AI infrastructure spending accelerates. This could contribute to higher immediate prices for electronics, delayed production schedules, and shortages in select categories.

About the Report

The findings are based on a February 2026 survey of global electronics manufacturers and reflect real-time market conditions. The report reinforces the Association’s role as a leading source of data-driven insight into electronics supply chain dynamics.

For more information, visit the Global Electronics Association website to download the report.

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