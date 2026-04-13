Tim Lamb Group Facilitates the Sale of Firelands Toyota and Firelands Volkswagen of Wooster, Ohio to Diehl Automotive Group

Columbus, OH, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Lamb, President and Director of the Northeast Region of the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of two dealerships in Wooster, Ohio to Diehl Automotive Group. The transaction includes Firelands Toyota of Wooster and Firelands Volkswagen of Wooster, as well as an off-site collision center.

Tim Lamb facilitated both the sale of the Firelands dealerships and the acquisition by Diehl Automotive Group, continuing his role in guiding successful transactions for both buyers and sellers across the region.

"The Wooster market represents a strong opportunity for continued growth, and this transaction reflects the alignment of a great seller and a proven operator in Diehl Automotive Group," stated Tim Lamb, President of Tim Lamb Group. "We are proud to represent the Firelands organization and support Diehl in expanding their presence in Ohio with two well-positioned franchises."

The transaction closed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, and brings Diehl Automotive Group's total to 24 dealerships and 11 collision centers throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The dealerships will now operate as Diehl Toyota of Wooster, located at 1363 W. Old Lincoln Way, and Diehl Volkswagen of Wooster, located at 1423 W. Old Lincoln Way in Wooster, Ohio. These additions represent the sixth and seventh dealerships Diehl Automotive owns in Ohio, as well as the group's second Volkswagen and the third Toyota franchise.

"Adding Toyota and Volkswagen in the Wooster market represents a meaningful expansion of our Ohio platform," stated Matt Diehl, Vice President of Diehl Automotive Group. "With close proximity to our existing operations, these stores enhance our regional scale and further strengthen our partnerships with both brands. We're especially excited to welcome a team with great energy and a strong commitment to their customers and community."

Founded in 1995 by Matthew E. Diehl and based in Western Pennsylvania, Diehl Automotive Group has grown to include 24 dealerships and 11 collision centers throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania. The group represents a wide range of brands including Subaru, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, KIA, Toyota, Volkswagen, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and Ford.

"Tim Lamb and the Tim Lamb Group did an excellent job facilitating this transaction," Diehl added. "The process was straightforward, transparent, and delivered exactly as presented. We also want to thank Pat O'Brien, at Firelands Automotive Group, for his honesty and professionalism throughout."

For more information on Tim Lamb Group visit, https://timlambgroup.com/.

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their OEM management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit www.timlambgroup.com

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