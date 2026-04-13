Lakeland's $18M EBITDA Promise Became a $5.85 Per-Share Loss: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) projected adjusted EBITDA of at least $18 million for FY 2025. The actual result: $17.4 million, followed by five consecutive quarters of missed consensus estimates, culminating in a 38.97% single-day stock collapse and the withdrawal of all forward guidance. Find out if you can recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Lakeland's stock fell $5.85 per share to close at $9.16 on December 10, 2025, after the company disclosed Q3 FY2026 revenue of $47.6 million, missing estimates by $9.05 million, and terminated its CFO. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 24, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout the Class Period from December 1, 2023 to December 9, 2025, management issued a series of specific financial projections and operational commitments to investors:

Pacific Helmets would add $7 to $8 million in annual sales revenue and be "immediately accretive"

Jolly would add $14 to $16 million in sales revenue and be "immediately accretive"

FY 2025 adjusted EBITDA, excluding FX, would reach $18 million to $21.5 million

FY 2026 revenue would reach $210 to $220 million with adjusted EBITDA of $24 to $29 million

The SSQ acquisition strategy would position Lakeland "for growth in revenue and profitability"

Fire services growth would "accelerate" and the company would become "less susceptible to revenue timing swings"





As late as December 5, 2024, the CFO stated that "given the totality of our positive results, trends and expectations, we continue to expect Adjusted EBITDA excluding FX of at least $18 million."

The Reality

The lawsuit contends that behind these projections, Lakeland's acquired businesses were experiencing production issues, shipping delays, certification holdups, and a slower than expected rollout of new products. Quarter after quarter, the gap between company promises and actual performance widened:

Q2 FY2025 (September 4, 2024): Revenue missed consensus by $1.39 million. Stock fell 7.82%.

Q4 FY2025 (April 9, 2025): GAAP EPS of negative $2.42, missing estimates by $2.80. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $17.4 million, below the "at least $18 million" floor. Stock fell 14.33%.

Q1 FY2026 (June 9, 2025): Revenue missed by $2.1 million. Stock fell 22.16%.

Q2 FY2026 (September 9, 2025): Revenue missed by $2.09 million. Stock fell 4.43%.

Q3 FY2026 (December 9, 2025): Revenue missed by $9.05 million. FY 2026 guidance withdrawn entirely. CFO terminated. Stock fell 38.97%.





What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action asserts that management knew or should have known that their acquisitions were underperforming projections, yet continued to reassure investors about full-year targets and strategic momentum. Each corrective disclosure attributed the shortfall to the same recurring problems at Pacific Helmets and Jolly, problems that the complaint charges existed well before they were revealed to stockholders.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The contrast between what Lakeland told the market and what actually occurred raises important questions about the accuracy of those representations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your Lakeland losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 24, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171