CIGL Investor Alert: Concorde International Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Fabricated Growth Narrative: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Leading integrated security provider" with "strong year over year growth going forward." That was the promise. A stock that crashed 80% in a single day and fell from a peak of $31.06 to below $2.00, on the back of an alleged pump-and-dump scheme targeting retail investors. That was the reality.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts shareholders of Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) that a securities class action has been filed covering purchases between April 21, 2025 and July 14, 2025. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

CIGL shares lost at last $29 per share from peak to trough, a decline exceeding 90%. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 18, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout the Class Period, the Company projected confidence and momentum to investors:

The IPO prospectus described Concorde as "the leading solution provider in Singapore" with patented technology capable of servicing "15 or more buildings or locations" per unit

Management touted a strategic shift toward a "tech-integrated model" and projected international expansion to "Malaysia, Australia, and North America" within 24 months

A June 2025 announcement claimed $9.04 million in new contracts from January through May 2025, allegedly surpassing the total value of all contracts signed in 2024

Management characterized the contracts as "multi-year recurring revenue" to be recognized over 2025 through 2029





The Reality

The lawsuit contends that behind these optimistic projections, the Company's stock price was being artificially driven by a coordinated manipulation campaign, not fundamental value:

CIGL shares surged from a $4.00 IPO price to $31.06 with no fundamental developments justifying the increase

The Company's actual revenue was flat at $10.5 million for 2024 compared to $10.7 million in 2023

Operating loss reached $83.6 million in 2024 versus operating profit of $1.0 million in 2023

The IPO floated less than 3% of total shares while one insider retained 97.57% of voting power





The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

What Was Projected What Occurred "Strong year over year growth" Revenue declined 1.5% year over year "Capital foundation to accelerate [its] next phase of growth" IPO raised $5.75M; operating loss hit $83.6M Market cap exceeding $700 million Stock collapsed to approximately $2.00 per share "Validates our business model" Alleged pump-and-dump scheme unraveled International expansion within 24 months No partners signed; Singapore represented 99% of clients



What the Action Alleges About the Gap

The complaint charges that the gulf between promise and reality was not accidental. According to the filing, impersonators posing as legitimate financial advisors promoted CIGL through online forums and social media with "sensational but baseless claims" designed to create a buying frenzy. The action further contends that the Company's IPO architecture, with its minimal float and concentrated insider control, mirrored structures used in other Nasdaq micro-cap manipulation schemes that had already drawn regulatory scrutiny.

Check whether you qualify for the Concorde recovery action or call (212) 363-7500.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When a stock price is disconnected from underlying fundamentals by a factor of nearly eight times, and the Company issues no cautionary disclosure, shareholders deserve answers." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 18, 2026

Submit your information to pursue recovery in the CIGL action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171