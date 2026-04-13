MNDY Investor Alert: monday.com Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Overstating Revenue Trajectory: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 17, 2025, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) told investors the Company would reach $1.8 billion in revenue by fiscal year 2027. Less than five months later, the Company rescinded that target entirely. Shareholders who purchased MNDY securities between September 17, 2025 and February 6, 2026 and suffered losses may be entitled to compensation. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Following the February 9, 2026 disclosure, MNDY shares collapsed from $98.00 to $77.63, a decline of approximately 21%, erasing over $20 per share in value. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 11, 2026.

The Promise

At the September 17, 2025 Investor Day, the Company's executives projected $1.8 billion in fiscal year 2027 revenue and described that figure as a "base case." The lawsuit contends that this projection was supported by representations about durable enterprise expansion, accelerating multiproduct adoption, and AI-driven monetization that would layer additional growth on top of the core platform. Remaining performance obligations of $768 million, net dollar retention above 111%, and 40% of ARR from customers above $50,000 were all cited as evidence of predictability and visibility.

The Reality

On February 9, 2026, the Company abandoned the $1.8 billion target. Instead of the trajectory implied by that projection, the complaint alleges, the Company guided fiscal year 2026 revenue of $1.452 billion to $1.462 billion, representing 18% to 19% year-over-year growth, a sharp deceleration from the 27% growth achieved in fiscal year 2025. The Company cited "choppiness in the no-touch demand environment," longer enterprise sales cycles, and no assumed rebound in performance marketing.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

2027 Revenue Target (Sept. 17, 2025): $1.8 billion, described as achievable "base case"

$1.8 billion, described as achievable "base case" 2026 Revenue Guidance (Feb. 9, 2026): $1.452B to $1.462B, reflecting about 18-19% growth, compared with roughly 26% to 27% growth in fiscal year 2025

$1.452B to $1.462B, reflecting about 18-19% growth, compared with roughly 26% to 27% growth in fiscal year 2025 Growth Rate Trajectory: Decelerated from 27% (FY 2025) to 18%-19% guided (FY 2026), moving away from, not toward, the 2027 target

Decelerated from 27% (FY 2025) to 18%-19% guided (FY 2026), moving away from, not toward, the 2027 target Stock Price Arc: From $189.59 (Nov. 10, 2025 high) to $77.63 (Feb. 9, 2026 close), a cumulative decline of approximately 59%

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action claims that when the Company presented the $1.8 billion target, it was already experiencing decelerating new customer growth, weakening expansion within existing accounts, and lengthening enterprise sales cycles. The complaint contends these trends made the $1.8 billion projection materially misleading when it was issued and again when it was reiterated on November 10, 2025, just months before being withdrawn.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap between what monday.com projected in September and what it disclosed in February raises important questions about what was known and when." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Check whether you are eligible to recover losses in this action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171