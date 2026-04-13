Celebrating National Medical Laboratory Week

Toronto, Ontario, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs, Canada's leading provider of medical diagnostic services, is proud to recognize National Medical Laboratory Week (NMLW) and the many medical laboratory professionals whose work provides accurate and timely diagnostic insights that guide patient care. This week, we’re proud to join the celebrations and highlight the behind-the-scenes professionals whose dedication ensures that patients receive accurate, timely results that guide diagnoses, inform treatment, and empower healthier lives.

The theme for this year’s NMLW is “Lab Story: To Infinity and Beyond for Our Patients,” showcasing the collective stories, innovations, and the vital role of medical laboratory professionals in healthcare.

“National Medical Laboratory Week is one of my favourite events, and I’m proud to lead our organization’s celebrations,” said Charles Brown, President & CEO of LifeLabs. “Medical laboratory professionals work every single day to help Canadians make informed health decisions. They know that every sample represents a life, and their work is a vital stepping stone in a health journey.”

Working behind the scenes, the excellence of medical laboratory professionals is vital. Their dedication ensures that patients receive accurate, timely results that guide diagnoses, inform treatment, and empower healthier lives. However, this work does not happen in isolation. From agile couriers to compassionate phlebotomists, every role contributes to delivering accurate results that support patient care and the Canadian healthcare system.

From collecting and analyzing samples to delivering precise test results, medical laboratory professionals’ expertise and care inspire as they embrace innovation and lead with care and agility. Through it all, their commitment ensures that millions of Canadians each year receive the critical information they need.

About LifeLabs:

Empowering healthier Canadians for over 60 years, LifeLabs was founded in Canada and remains dedicated to serving Canadian communities. As Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, LifeLabs enables patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support over 15 million patient visits annually and conduct over 140 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees located across Canada. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 9 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022 and 2023) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada.