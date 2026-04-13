Top Jewelry Gifts For Mom Remain The Number One Mother’s Day Purchase

Phoenix, Arizona, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewelry has ranked as the top spending category for Mother’s Day for more than a decade. This year is no different. With Mother’s Day falling on May 10, Cate & Chloe has opened its annual sale on Walmart.com, featuring the Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace as the centerpiece of a collection built around top jewelry gifts for mom.

Cate & Chloe's Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace

The Melody necklace is crafted in an 18k white gold plated heart shape with “MOM” engraved at its center and set with simulated diamond crystals. The piece is designed for everyday wear, making it a gift a mother is likely to reach for well beyond the holiday. It is available on Walmart.com at Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace.

According to the most recent consumer research from Prosper Insights and Analytics, 44% of Mother’s Day shoppers planned to purchase jewelry, making it the top spending category for the holiday. More than two-thirds of those shoppers also say they rely on retailers to help guide the purchase decision. Cate & Chloe’s Walmart collection is priced to meet that demand, offering necklaces, pendants, bracelets, and earrings at price points that keep quality within reach.

“The window for Mother’s Day shopping is shorter than most people realize, and the pieces that resonate most tend to go first,” said Robert Boniface, Co-Founder of Cate & Chloe. “We built this collection so shoppers could find something meaningful at a price that does not make them hesitate.”

The full Cate & Chloe Mother’s Day collection covers heart motif designs, mother-daughter styles, and engraved pieces across multiple jewelry categories. Items ship through Walmart.com, giving shoppers time to receive their order ahead of May 10.

The complete Cate & Chloe Mother’s Day sale is available now on Walmart.com.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

Press Inquiries

Ariana Price

Marketing [at] cateandchloe.com

(602) 641-9599

https://cateandchloe.com/

Cate & Chloe LLC

3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20

Phoenix, AZ 85040