Tai TMS Introduces AI Track & Trace Agent, Making Check Calls a Thing of the Past

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai TMS, a fast-growing transportation management system (TMS) built for freight brokers, today announced a new capability that embeds AI-driven communication automation directly into the Tai platform.

Tai is now the first TMS in the industry to eliminate check calls entirely. The Tai Track & Trace Agent is an autonomous AI voice agent that proactively calls drivers to collect real-time shipment updates and logs results directly into Tai TMS, all without a single manual step. Included for all Tai customers, the Track & Trace Agent operates 24/7 and supports multiple languages.

"Check calls are one of the most time-consuming and repetitive tasks in freight brokerage, and they don’t have to be," said Walter "Mitch" Mitchell, CEO of Tai TMS. "The Tai Track & Trace Agent calls drivers, captures location and ETA, and logs everything back into the TMS in real time. Our customers can focus on revenue-generating tasks instead of repetitive manual tasks like check calls.”

Full Visibility, Zero Manual Tracking

Once active, the Tai Track & Trace Agent pulls loads directly from Tai, contacts drivers, and captures a complete picture of each shipment in motion. It calculates ETA and notes on-time versus late deliveries in each load record. Each broker sets the rules about how often the system calls them with updates. Upon delivery, it automatically updates the load record with a full call summary, including call status, driver location, ETA, and delivery outcome, and advances the shipment status from "In Transit" to "Delivered." Appointment times are adjusted automatically as conditions change.

"Tai was built by freight brokers for freight brokers. We know how much time is lost to calls that should never have needed a human in the first place," said Daniel Ely, Chief Product Officer, Tai TMS. "The Track & Trace Agent delivers instant ETA, continuous 24/7 coverage, and automated workflows that give brokers back the time they need to grow their business."

The Complete Communication Stack, All in One TMS

The Track & Trace Agent extends Tai's existing in-platform communication suite, which already includes SMS and email capabilities and direct integration with visibility platforms. Together, these tools give freight brokers a fully unified communication stack. Automated outbound calls, texts, and emails, without ever leaving the TMS. All interactions are captured directly in the load record, keeping data clean, up to date, and centralized across dispatch, accounting, and compliance.

The Beginning of Tai's AI Agent Roadmap

This launch marks the latest milestone in Tai's continued investment in AI, an area where Tai has been a recognized early innovator in the TMS market. The Track & Trace Agent is the first in a growing suite of AI agents Tai plans to bring to market, each designed to automate the manual, repetitive work that holds brokerages back from scaling.

Availability

Early access to Tai’s Track & Trace Agent, powered by CloneOps.ai , is now available to Tai customers. Additional AI agents and automation workflows are in active development and scheduled for continued rollout. To learn more, visit taisoftware.com .

About Tai TMS

Tai TMS is a fully integrated freight management platform that drives brokers' efficiency and growth. Tai TMS automates operations for both Full Truckload (FTL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating seamlessly with major carriers and technology partners. With over 500 tool integrations and over 20 years of industry innovation, freight brokers trust Tai TMS to simplify their processes and focus on strategic business growth. To learn more, visit taisoftware.com .