Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: RGNX Disclosure Timeline Reveals Pattern of Alleged Investor Harm

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in REGENXBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) to contact the firm. Those who purchased RGNX securities between February 9, 2022 and January 27, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Shares declined $2.40 per share, or 17.8%, falling from $13.41 to $11.01 in a single trading session after the corrective disclosure. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on April 14, 2026.

February 9, 2022: The Positive Launch

The lawsuit contends that the Company published results from the Phase I/II trial of RGX-111, announcing the gene therapy was "well-tolerated" with "no drug-related serious adverse events." The release highlighted encouraging CNS biomarker activity and neurodevelopmental improvements across two dose levels. Enrollment expansion was announced. This date marks the beginning of the Class Period during which investors allegedly received an incomplete safety picture.

February 24, 2023: Reinforced Optimism

One year later, a press release announced continuing positive data from eight enrolled patients, again emphasizing no drug-related serious adverse events as of January 17, 2023. Management described RGX-111 as the company's "second-most advanced clinical candidate" and part of its "5x'25" strategy. As alleged, these statements omitted material safety risks that were known internally.

May 3, 2023: Commercial-Scale Manufacturing Begins

The Company announced completion of commercial-scale cGMP material manufactured at its Manufacturing Innovation Center. This step signaled confidence that RGX-111 was progressing toward later-stage development. The action claims this announcement further inflated investor expectations while concealing emerging safety concerns.

November 8, 2023: Abrupt De-Prioritization

Without disclosing specific safety data, the Company abruptly announced it would "pursue strategic alternatives" for RGX-111 and discontinue clinical development work. As pleaded, this sudden reversal is consistent with internal awareness of safety risks that had not been communicated to the investing public.

January 14, 2025: The Nippon Partnership

Over a year after de-prioritization, the Company announced a strategic partnership with Nippon Shinyaku, describing RGX-111 as having demonstrated "very promising results." The securities action alleges this statement again concealed the CNS neoplasm risk.

January 28, 2026: The FDA Clinical Hold

The Company disclosed that the FDA placed a clinical hold on RGX-111 after a CNS tumor was identified in a five-year-old participant treated four years prior. Preliminary genetic analysis detected an AAV vector genome integration event associated with overexpression of a proto-oncogene. The FDA also placed a hold on RGX-121, citing shared risk between the programs.

Chronology of Alleged Material Events

February 2022: Phase I/II data presented as positive with no serious adverse events disclosed

February 2023: Updated data continued to omit material safety risks, as alleged

May 2023: Commercial manufacturing advanced despite allegedly known concerns

November 2023: RGX-111 abruptly de-prioritized without safety explanation

January 2025: Partnership announced touting "very promising results" despite alleged concealment

January 2026: FDA clinical hold revealed CNS tumor linked to AAV vector integration





"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises serious questions about the gap between when safety signals allegedly emerged and when investors were informed," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by April 14, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171