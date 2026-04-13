Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before June 8, 2026 to Discuss Your Rights – STLA

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Stellantis N.V. ("Stellantis N.V." or the "Company") (NYSE: STLA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Stellantis N.V. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/stellantis-n-v-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=185372&wire=3

STLA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Stellantis’ earnings growth potential, notably, that it was not truly equipped or positioned to grow its adjusted operating income (“AOI”) as forecasted; that electrification was either not truly growing as defendants claimed or that Stellantis was not well positioned to capitalize upon it and convert the opportunity to growth. Instead, Stellantis would ultimately be required to take on considerable charges to adjust its priority, focus, and overall execution in a shift away from battery-powered electric vehicles (“BEV”). On February 6, 2026, Stellantis announced €22 billion in charges alongside a “reset” of the Company’s business and a shortfall, even discounting the charges, against defendants’ previously guided AOI benchmarks. Pertinently, defendants disclosed the charges and reset were due in significant part to the need to shift organizational priorities, stakeholder relationships, supply chains, execution, and quality control due to “an initial overestimation of pace of adoption of electrification in the regions.” Defendants further pointed specifically to “substantially reduced volume and profitability expectations for BEV products.” Following this news, the price of Stellantis’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $9.54 per share on February 5, 2026, Stellantis’ stock price fell to $7.28 per share on February 6, 2026, a decline of about 23.69% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Stellantis N.V. during the relevant time frame, you have until June 8, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com