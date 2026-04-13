Shareholders of Medpace Holdings, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before June 8, 2026 to Discuss Your Rights – MEDP

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Medpace Holdings, Inc. ("Medpace Holdings, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MEDP) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Medpace Holdings, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/medpace-holdings-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2?prid=185374&wire=3

MEDP investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Medpace's backlog cancellation rate. Defendants continuously touted "well behaved" cancellation rates. Furthermore, Medpace made clear that cancellations were not caused by weak business or a weak funding environment, providing investors with overly positive growth expectations that could not maintain the projected 1.15 book-to-bill ratio. On February 9, 2026, Medpace issued a press release announcing the Company's fourth quarter 2025 book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, well below the guidance of 1. 15. Following this news, the price of Medpace's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $530.35 per share on February 9, 2026, Medpace's common stock price fell to $446. 05 per share on February 10, 2026, a decline of more than 15.9%.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Medpace Holdings, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until June 8, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com