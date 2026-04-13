TCOM Investor Alert: Trip.com Group Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Understating Anti-Monopoly Regulatory Risk: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Trip.com ADSs lost $14.38 per share over two trading days in January 2026 after China's State Administration for Market Regulation accused the company of abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 11, 2026.

How Anti-Monopoly Enforcement Allegedly Affected Investors

China's crackdown on monopolistic behavior in the technology and travel sectors has reshaped billions of dollars in market value across Chinese-listed companies in recent years. Alibaba, for example, faced a record $2.8 billion fine in 2021. Trip.com, China's dominant online travel platform, faced growing regulatory scrutiny throughout the Class Period, the lawsuit contends, yet its SEC filings framed the risk of anti-monopoly enforcement in hypothetical terms, using language such as "could be adversely affected."

The complaint alleges this language materially understated the actual risk, given Trip.com's monopolistic business activities, its history of strategic acquisitions including the 2015 Qunar acquisition, and vigorous enforcement by Chinese regulators.

Key Anti-Monopoly Allegations for Shareholders

The lawsuit asserts the following:

Trip.com's annual reports used conditional language ("could," "may") to describe anti-monopoly risk, despite the company's dominant market position and history of regulatory scrutiny

The 2015 acquisition of Qunar shares had been and continued to be subject to PRC regulatory authorities' scrutiny from an anti-monopoly perspective

Regional market regulators in Guizhou and Zhengzhou had already summoned Trip.com and other platforms over potential antitrust concerns months before the formal SAMR investigation

Trip.com faced potential penalties of up to 10% of its prior-year sales revenue under the PRC Anti-Monopoly Law

The complaint contends that defendants knew or recklessly disregarded the true severity of regulatory enforcement risk facing the company



The Regulatory Enforcement Factor

The action claims that China's SAMR had a well-established pattern of targeting dominant online platforms. Scrutiny of the travel sector had been building for months before the January 2026 announcement, including formal meetings with regulators in multiple Chinese cities. Despite these developments, Trip.com's public filings continued to present anti-monopoly risk as a theoretical possibility rather than an escalating reality, the lawsuit alleges.

"This case presents important questions about anti-monopoly disclosure obligations in the online travel sector. When regulatory enforcement risk is real and escalating, investors are entitled to disclosures that reflect that reality, not boilerplate language that treats it as a distant possibility." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by May 11, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171