NYSIF Launches New Policy Mobile App

New York, New York, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), the state’s largest workers’ compensation insurance provider, has launched a new Policy Mobile App that enables its workers’ compensation policyholders to quickly and easily manage their policies on the go.

“Our new Policy Mobile App is designed to enable NYSIF workers’ compensation policyholders to obtain key information about their policies and quickly complete many of the most commonly requested policy management functions wherever they are,” said NYSIF Executive Director and CEO Gaurav Vasisht. “This app is the latest example of NYSIF’s commitment to use technology to help meet the needs of our policyholders and make it easier for them to do business with NYSIF.”

The Business Council of New York State President and CEO Heather Mulligan said, “The Business Council supports this innovative use of technology to help employers manage workers’ compensation insurance on behalf of its employees. Any effort that empowers employers to provide care and access information more efficiently is applauded.”

Designed based on extensive data analysis of the most common business needs, the new app enables NYSIF policyholders to easily:

view monthly statements, account histories and policy alerts, and receive audit notifications;

securely pay insurance premiums; create, manage and review certificates of insurance; update address and contact information, and view premium payment dates and amounts.

The app also provides policyholders with one-touch access to underwriter contact information and the ability to email or call their underwriter and create a NYSIF online account. Workers’ compensation policyholders can download the free NYSIF Policy Mobile App via one convenient QR code. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

About NYSIF

NYSIF is the largest workers' compensation insurer in New York State and among the ten largest nationwide. NYSIF covers 2 million workers and insures 200,000 employers in New York State. NYSIF's mission is to guarantee the availability of workers' compensation, disability insurance and paid family leave at the lowest possible cost to New York employers while maintaining a solvent fund. Since its inception over 110 years ago, NYSIF has fulfilled this mission by competing with other insurance carriers to ensure a fair marketplace while serving as a guaranteed source of coverage for employers that cannot secure coverage elsewhere. NYSIF strives to achieve the best health outcomes for injured workers and be an industry leader in price, quality, and service for New York employers. For more information, visit nysif.com. Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. Listen to the NYSIF FUNDamental podcast on your favorite streaming platform.