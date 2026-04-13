Meet the Red Kiwi Everyone’s Talking About This Spring

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) While spring may be a season of fresh starts, your reset doesn’t have to include a closet clean-out or juice cleanse. Sometimes the easiest upgrade is simply adding something new, fresh and unexpectedly delicious to your plate – and when something as unique and exciting as a red kiwi hits stores, it’s the kind of spring discovery you have to try.

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Enter Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit, the berry-sweet seasonal fruit dietitians are already excited about, and one you’ll only find in stores for a limited time this spring.

With its naturally vibrant ruby-red center and sweet flavor that tastes like a cross between a kiwi and berries, it’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about fruits in the produce aisle. Beyond its striking color, it delivers antioxidant vitamin C along with anthocyanins – the beneficial plant nutrients that naturally give red fruits their signature hue.

Plus, it makes it easy for families to add more whole-fruit nutrition to everyday routines. Naturally sweet and simple to prepare, it’s a kid-friendly snack parents can feel good about serving on its own or adding to breakfast bowls, lunchboxes and quick spring recipes.

Registered dietitian Lauren Manaker said it’s exactly the kind of simple upgrade people are looking for this time of year.

“I love recommending foods that make healthy choices feel effortless, and Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit is a great example,” Manaker said. “It’s naturally sweet, visually beautiful and a nutrient-dense fruit that delivers antioxidant vitamin C in every bite. Adding foods like kiwi to your routine is an easy – and delicious – way to boost the overall nutritional quality of your day.”

Forget restrictive resets. Adding one colorful, crave-worthy fruit to your routine can be a smarter – and more enjoyable – place to start.

Simple Ways to Enjoy Kiwi This Spring

Easy to enjoy on its own – just slice and scoop – RubyRed Kiwifruit also makes everyday meals a little more special.

For a quick breakfast or snack, try layering sliced kiwi into a yogurt parfait with Greek yogurt and granola. The berry-sweet flavor pairs perfectly with creamy textures and adds a refreshing seasonal twist.

Or finish a warm spring day with Red Kiwi Ice Pops. Blended with fruit juice and frozen with fresh slices of kiwi, they’re simple, colorful treats that feel just as fun for adults as they do for kids.

A Seasonal Find Worth Grabbing While You Can

Part of the excitement: it isn’t around for long. This limited-time seasonal fruit is available in stores nationwide through May, so it’s one you’ll want to grab while you can.

Visit Zespri.com/RubyRed to find a store near you and explore more recipes before the season ends.

Red Kiwi Yogurt Parfait

2 Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit 1 cup Greek yogurt 1/3 cup nutty granola



Dice one kiwi and thinly slice one.

In bottom of tall glass, layer 1/4 cup yogurt, kiwi and granola. Continue layering with remaining ingredients.

Red Kiwi Ice Pops

4 Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit, peeled pineapple juice (or fruit juice of choice)



Dice three kiwis into small cubes. Thinly slice remaining kiwi and reserve.

In blender, blend kiwi cubes and pineapple juice until smooth.

Put sliced kiwi in ice pop mold and pour juice mixture over top.

Freeze until chilled.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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